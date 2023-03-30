Babus, mantris & buzz: How many leaders are on radar?

How many leaders are on radar?

In the power galleries, buzz was that many leaders, including ministers and CMs, are on agencies radar. No harm in guessing

Congress won't touch controversial issues

Congress has reportedly decided not to touch controversial issues to keep the opposition's unity intact. At a meeting, which was held at the residence of Kharge on Monday, all participants decided not raise the Savarker issue. Uddhav Thackerey faction didn't participate in the meeting.

BUREAUCRACY

Will MK Jain be Member CVC ?

The Deputy Governor of RBI, MK Jain, who is retiring on June 30 is likely to be appointed Member of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Satyabrat Kumar likely to be Spl Director, Western Zone, ED

The name of Satyabrat Kumar is doing the round for the post of the Spl Director, Western Zone, Mumbai in ED. Nowadays he is OSD at the Hq. He is an IRS - C&IT officer.

Saurabh Tolumbia appointed Adviser Security, GAIL India

Saurabh Tolumbia has been appointed Adviser (Security), in GAIL India Limited in the rank of DIG for a period of three years on deputation basis. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Cadre of Akshat Garg transferred to Assam-Meghalaya

Inter cadre transfer of Akshat Garg from West Bengal to Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been approved on the grounds of his marriage. He is a 2017 batch IPS officer.

Atasi Baran Pradhan selected as Director (HR), HAL

Atasi Baran Pradhan, GM, HAL, has been selected for the post of Director (Human Resources), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 28, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

ITS officer's VR accepted

The DoT has accepted Voluntary Retirement request of Mrs Mukta Goel, DDG, at the headquarter from the service w.e.f April 30, 2023. She is an ITS officer.

NMC Secretary goes on long training

Ms Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), has gone on an 11-month training abroad till December.

Dy Secretary given additional charge of the NMC

The health ministry has given the additional charge of Secretary NMC to Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, in the Ministry of Health. He is an IRPS officer.

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, NBCC

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to hold interviews for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC (India) Limited, as a vacancy of this post is arising on October 1, 2023.

Why orders of Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur for Director (HR), BHEL delayed?

Why are the orders of Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur, CPO in Railways, for the appointment as Director (Human Resources), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) getting delayed? The post has been lying vacant for a long time.

Budhdhist University, Leh gets first regular VC

Dr Rajesh Ranjan has been appointed the first VC of Leh-based Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (Deemd University). He was earlier working in the Nav Nalanda Central Budhdhist Studies University.

Roy Manish Kumar posted to Ministry of Earth Sciences

Roy Manish Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer, (AAO), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Bhutan, has been transferred and posted to Ministry of Earth Sciences, Delhi.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai appointed as Principal Secretary, Social Justice in MP

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Social Justice & Persons with Disabilities in Madhya Pradesh. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Sibi Chakravarty returns to parent cadre

Sibi Chakravarty M has returned to the cadre MP and has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

SCOPE gets new body; Sandeep Kumar Gupta CMD, GAIL elected as Chairman

Results of SCOPE Biennial Elections 2023-25 were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Returning Officer, in the presence of members of Public Sector Enterprises and contestants. The newly elected SCOPE Executive Board will assume office from April 1, 2023. As per the results declared, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd. has been elected as Chairman, SCOPE. Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD, Goa Shipyard Ltd. has been elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE. Other members elected to the Executive Board of SCOPE are: Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & Business Development), IOCL; Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL; Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC; Rajni Kant Agrawal, CMD, WAPCOS; Krishna Kumar Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL; Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance) NHPC; Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Director (Operations), POWERGRID; Smt. Usha Singh, Director (HR), MOIL; Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), Coal India Limited; Smt. Baldev Kaur Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC; Adika Ratna Sekhar, CMD, Balmer Lawrie; Lalit Kumar Gupta, CMD, Cotton Corpn. of India Ltd.; Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director (Finance), ITDC; Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL; Om Prakash Singh, Director (T&FS), ONGC; Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD, Addl. Charge & Director (Other Units), BEL; SC Mudgerikar, CMD, RCF and Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, CMD, BVFCL. The newly elected board taking over at a propitious time, as SCOPE turns 50, aims at undertaking a wide spectrum of activities aligned with the core values and vision of SCOPE.

28 IES officers promoted to Junior Administrative Grade

As many as 28 officers of Indian Economic Service (IES) have been promoted to Junior Administrative Grade (JAG). The officers are: Shadab Mahmood, Ms Anusree Raha, Utpal Nath, C Alagirisamy, Ms Aakanksha Arora, Ms Divya Sharma, Anurag Bhatnagar, Ms Aarathi Raghav Bhatt, Ms Shalini Gupta, Ms Reema Jain, Gaurav Kumar Jha, M Rahul, Ms Shalini Mahajan, Amit Sahu, Punit Kumar Neeraj Kumar, Satinder Kumar, Shinde Ashish Ashok, Ms Kamini Tandekar, Harish Kumar Kallega, Dipak Kumar Das, Rabi Rajan, Jagdish Kumar, Gaurav Katiyar, Vijay Kumar, Pausianmuang Tunglut and N G Yirmayai.

