Babus, mantris & buzz: Gold prices to shoot up in India?

Gold prices to shoot up in India?

Market watchers say in view of the crumbling US economy gold prices are going to shoot up in the country in the coming 3 to 6 months. Meanwhile, Gold Rate has shot up to 68-70000 for Rs 2000 notes. There is a lot of panic among politicians and bureaucracy “Badlo Badlo”.

Biggest shopping carnival in the country

Market buzz is that Rs 2,000 note ban may bring another festival like activities .Next four –five months is going to be the biggest shopping carnival.

Kaun Banega ED (1) If the FATF report is not complete then ? Will ED continue ?

Although the Government has informed the Supreme Court that the Chief of the Directorate of Enforcement Sanjay Kumar Mishra would demit office in November when the international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would have substantially completed the exercise that has been under way to verify whether India has necessary mechanisms in place to check money laundering and financial terrorism. If the FATF report is not completed by then, informed sources however, do not rule out the possibility of Mishra’s continuance after November .It is widely believed that in view of his services and hard work present ED Sanjay Mishra may continue till next year.

Will there be six posts of Additional Director in CBI ? Meeting to select 4 AD today

A meeting to select 4 Additional Directors (AD) CBI has been convened by the CVC at 3 pm on Monday. Names of four IPS officers Mssrs Rakesh Agrawal, Anurag, Sampat Meena and Manoj Shashidhar are to be cleared . It means the CBI is going to increase four more posts of Additional Director. At present there are two posts of Additional Director.

Ajay Bhatnagar to be Special Director CBI !

Informed sources said that Ajay Bhatnagar is being appointed Special Director CBI in a week or two. He is 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Praveen Sood relieved to join as Director, CBI

Finally the services of Praveen Sood, DGP and HoPF, Karnataka, are placed at the disposal of Government of India for being appointed as Director, CBI on a deputation for a period of 2 years. He is 1986 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Mohan to take charge of Acting DG Karnataka on Monday

Karnataka Government on Saturday gave IPS officer Alok Mohan additional charge of Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), Karnataka. A 1987 batch IPS officer Alok Mohan will take over on Monday.

Will Rajiva Sinha be CEC West Bengal?

Rajiva Sinha is likely to be appointed next State Election Commissioner West Bengal. He is a former 1986 batch IAS officer.

Cadre of M Venkateshwaran transferred to Kerala

The cadre of M Venkateshwaran, has been transferred from Tripura cadre to Kerala on grounds of marriage. He is a 2019 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer.

Will Tushar Girinath be Secretary to Karnataka CM?

Grapevine has it that Tushar Girinath is being appointed Secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah. He is 1993 batch IAS officer.

Will Kataria play an important role in Karnataka ?

It is believed that R K Kataria is going to play an important role in the new Karnataka Government. He is 1996 batch IAS officer.

Rakesh Singh to get important assignment in Shiv Kumar’s Ministry?

In bureaucracy it is believed that Rakesh Singh is going to be an important functionary in Deputy CM D K Shiv Kumar’s Ministry. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Dr Selva Kumar to get important assignment in Karnataka

Dr S Selva Kumar is going to get an important assignment in the new Karnataka Government. He is 1997 batch IAS officer.

Gaurav Kumar Tiwari relieved to join as Director, Cabinet Secretariat

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has relieved Gaurav Kumar Tiwari of cadre responsibility in order to join central deputation as Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi, for a period of four years. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Name for MD, BIRAC yet be declared

The Department of Biotechnology is yet to declare a name after holding interviews for the post of Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The post has been lying vacant for a long time.

Vinayak Bhat appointed as Director, Water Resources

Vinayk Bhat has been appointed as Director in the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Dr Vinod Bihari Mathur appointed as Independent External Monitor, BRKG Bank

Dr Vinod Bihari Mathur has been appointed as Independent External Monitor (IEM) for Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank (BRKG Bank). He is a retired officer of Indian Forest Service and former Chairperson, National Biodiversity Authority of India.

Jayant Dasgupta appointed IEM of ONGC Videsh

Jayant Dasgupta, former IAS officer and ex-Chief Adviser, Bihar State Planning Board, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NaBFID and ONGC Videsh.

Bhaskar appointed IEM of M/o Ayush

Varanasi Udaya Bhaskar, former CMD, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Ministry of Ayush and TG Bank.

Lateral recruitment for 20 posts of JS/Director/DS level officers

The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level officers. Accordingly, online applications are invited by 19 June, 2023 from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the various posts in different Ministries/Departments with headquarters at New Delhi on Contract Basis (On Deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organization, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes) for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance).

Saravanan B appointed as CIT, Karnataka & Goa region

Saravanan B has been appointed as CIT(OSD) in Pr.CCIT, Bangalore, Karnataka & Goa region. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Last date extended for Counsellor Economic, Economic Wing, EoI, Beijing

Last date of receiving applications for the post of Counsellor (Economic) in the Economic Wing of Embassy of India, Beijing, China (DS/Director level) for a period of 3 years under the Department of Economic Affairs, has been extended up to June 16.

