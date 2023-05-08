Babus, mantris & buzz: Gautam Adani re-appointed Executive Chairman Adani Enterprises

Booklets are being prepared

The Modi led government at the Centre is going to complete its 9th year. Various Ministries and Departments are busy in preparing achievement booklets.

Gautam Adani re-appointed Executive Chairman Adani Enterprises

Saying Adani’s success story extraordinary, the board has approved the re-appointment of Gautam Adani as Executive Chairman of the company for a period of five years. The reappointment will be effective from December 1, 2023. His present term expires on November 30, 2023.

Will Delhi Police Commissioner return to Tamil Nadu as DGP?

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who is a 1988 batch IPS officer is believed to have given his consent for the post. Only question is whether Arora who is from North be appointed DGP of his parent cadre Tamil Nadu?

Third former DG, CRPF who is appointed Advisor

Kuldiep Singh is the third ex-DG, CRPF who has been assigned the job of Advisor, Security. Earlier, K. Vijay Kumar, RR Bhatnagar had been appointed in the same category in Jammu & Kashmir. Now Singh got this responsibility for Manipur.

CBDT Member Anuja Sarangi to retire

Member CBDT Anuja Sarangi is retiring by the end of this month. She is a 1985 batch IRS(IT) officer..

Chand to take charge as CMD BoB on July 1

Debadatta Chand, currently ED of Bank of Baroda (BoB), who has been appointed as Managing Director of the same bank for a period of three years would assume charge on July 1 after incumbent Sanjiv Chadha superannates on June 30.

GST revenue collection goes high

This year GST revenue collection for April 2023 has broken all records .This time highest ever at ₹1.87 lakh crore.

S R Saravanan appointed IG, CISF

S R Saravanan has been appointed as Inspector General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on deputation basis for a period of five years. he is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Nagaland cadre

Rakesh Sehgal appointed IEM of NSPCL

Rakesh Sehgal, former IDAS officer and ex-Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NSPCL.

Sanjiv Sharma appointed IEM of FSNL

Sanjiv Sharma, ex-Director (Fin), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of FSNL.

Sachan to return from SSC

Rajiv Kumar Sachan will be back to his parent DoT in October this year. He is posted as Director, SSC for the last seven years. He is an ITS officer.

Vacancy for Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India, WTO, Geneva

It is proposed to fill up the post of Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva (DS/Director level) for a period of three years under the Department of Commerce and nominations of officers have been sought by June 2.

LIC Bhopal Zone Manager Parkash Chand retiring on May 31

Parkash Chand, the Zonal Manager of Life Insurance Company (LIC) in Bhopal is retiring on May 31. After he reaches his superannuation, Satpal Dhanu is likely to take over formally. Actually, Chand is on leave and Dhanu is working as Zonal Manager (in-charge). Meanwhile, the LIC headquarters has issued promotion order of 1636 Administrative officers in all the 8 zones, who have been elevated to the post of Assistant Development Managers (ADMs).

N C Goel is now Director International Centre in Rajasthan

Outgoing RERA Chairman and former Chief Secretary, N C Goel, has now been appointed Director of Rajasthan International Centre.

