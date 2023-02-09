Babus, mantris & buzz: Fate of Nepal Government hangs in balance

POLITICS

Fate of Nepal Government hangs in balance?

Will the Nepal Government continue or fall? It depends on the election of the new President this month. Coalition partners Prachand and Oli want their man. Let us see.

Earlier late YSR and today Himanta Biswa Sarma !

There was a time when late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was instrumental in key postings in Government of India and today Himanta Biswa Sarma is all influential in postings of officers in key positions.

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 1992 batch IAS by June next

Empanelment of 1992 batch IAS officers to the rank of Secretary in the Government of India is expected to take place between April and June next year.

Nine 1989 batch IPS officers waiting in Delhi

Nine 1989 batch empanelled IPS officers based in Delhi are waiting for promotion to the rank of DG in the GOI.

Will Ms Usha Singh be new CMD NMDC ?

Ms Usha Singh Director (HR) MOIL Ltd is also considered to be strong candidate for the post of CMD, NMDC.

KS Raju appointed MD & CEO, Canara Bank

K Satyanarayana Raju, Executive Director, Canara Bank, has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Canara Bank.

H S Ahluwalia appointed ED, Canara Bank

Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, General Manager, Indian Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director of Canara Bank.

Sundararaman G recommended for GM & Director, UIICL

The name of Sundararaman G has been recommended for the post of General Manager & Director of United India Insurance Company Limited (UIICL) for the vacancy dated December 1, 2022.

Ms. Smita Srivastava recommended for GM & Director, NIACL

The name of Ms. Smita Srivastava has been recommended for the post of General Manager & Director of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) for the vacancy dated February 1, 2023.

Maliakkel recommended for GM & Director, NIACL

The name of Titus Francis Maliakkel has been recommended for the post of General Manager & Director of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) for the vacancy dated April 1, 2023.

Suresh Chandra Pandey selected as Director (Pers), RINL

Suresh Chandra Pandey, CGM, SAIL, has been selected for the post of Director(Personnel), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 7, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

C-IN - C Western Command retiring this month

Vice Admiral A B Singh is superannuating by this month. He is C-in - C Western Command.

Rocktim Saikia appointed as PS to Sarbananda Sonowal

Rocktim Saikia has been appointed as Private Secretary to Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush. He is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Kuldeep Arya appointed as Director, Rural Development

Kuldeep Arya has been appointed as Director in the Department of Rural Development. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Post of Sarbeswar Majhi upgraded Director grade

The post of Sarbeswar Majhi has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He is a 2009 batch ISS officer.

28+ countries participating in Aero Show

More than 28 countries are participating in this year's Aero India show going to start from February 13 in Bengaluru. The five day show will attract some MoUs also.

2 ITS officers transferred

The DoT Has transferred two LAG leve ITS officers. Accordingly Anil Bhatia has been transferred from HP LSA to BSNL while Rajendra Kumar will join HP LSA.

Dr Hifzur Rehman appointed Ambassador to Chad

Dr Hifzur Rehman, presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad.

Two IES officers shifted

Kaviarasam L has been appointed as Joint Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics and Tshering Chombay Lama was made Assistant Director in the Development Commissioner, MSME.

Ms Priya Nair promoted as Economic Adviser

Ms Priya P Nair has been appointed as Economic Adviser, Directorate of Economic & Statistics after promotion to SAG. He is a 2004 batch IES officer.

N Ramakrishna promoted to SAG

N Ramakrishna has been promoted to the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) in the Indian Naval Material Management Service (INMMS).

Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar appointed as Director, NITTTR, Chandigarh

Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar has been appointed as Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

GNFC marches ahead

GNFC's Growth Journey Continues - 9M results of FY22-23 were declared in the meeting of the Board of Directors Chaired by Vipul Mittra IAS, Chairman with Pankaj Joshi IAS, Managing Director of the Company and other Board Members.

CK Keshav posted in Northern Railway

Chander Kant Keshav, who is returning from deputation to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has been posted in Northern Railway (NR) in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineer (IRSEE) officer.

PS Swaroop moved to SCR

Perumalla Sathya Swaroop has been transferred from Eastern Railway (ER) to South Central Railway (SCR) on his own request and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

S K Singh sent to Northern Railway

Sandeep Kumar Singh has been transferred from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) to Northern Railway (NR) on his own request and posted in the carde. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

