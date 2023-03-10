Babus, mantris & buzz: Collegium for Appointing Election Commissioners: What Next?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Collegium for Appointing Election Commissioners: What Next ?

After passing order about the Election Commission by the Supreme Court what next ? Will it be RBI and CAG? People are discussing.

Will Ashok Chavan join the BJP?

There are strong rumours that former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan may join the BJP. No confirmation from any political source.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Surjit Bhujbal be new Member of CBIC ?

Surjit Bhujbal is likely to be appointed new Member of the CBIC. He is 1989 batch IRS (C&CE) officer.

DG, Telecom is now Apex level post

After the approval of the union cabinet, now the DG, Telecom post has become the Apex level post.

Senior is working under Junior in GoI

S M Sahai, a 1987 batch erstwhile J&K cadre IPS officer now a day's presently posted as the Additional Secretary, NSC, which is under the NSA and Pankaj Singh a retired 1988 batch IPS is the Deputy NSA. Sahai is scheduled to retire this month.

Saroj Kanta Patra in race for CMD, NMDC

Saroj Kanta Patra, ED, RVNL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Will the Finance Ministry take action against IBA?

The Department of Financial Services, under the Ministry of Finance, the apex Govt department to oversee functioning of the banking sector, is reportedly not happy with the functioning style of the present management of the IBA. Some top banking officials of the industry are understood to have expressed their reservations and unhappiness to the banking secretary about the affairs at IBA Mumbai.

Reshma Lakhani shifted to DGGST, Delhi

Reshma Lakhani, Director General of Indirect Taxes and Customs, has been shifted to DGGST, Delhi.

Last date for CMD, IRCTC approaching

The Ministry of Railways sought applications for the post of CMD, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) before March 20, 2023.

Ms Pragya Singh appointed as ED, FDDI

Ms. Pragya Singh has been appointed as Executive Director, Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI), Chandigarh Campus on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Tushar Kant Pandey appointed DRM, Nagpur

Tushar Kant Pandey has been transferred from Railway Board to Central Railway (CR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Nagpur. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Himansu Badoni appointed DRM, Prayagraj

Himansu Badoni, who is presently on deputation with Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has been transferred to North Central Railway (NCR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.



Prem Ranjan Kumar appointed DRM, Lumding

Prem Ranjan Kumar has been transferred from South East Central Railway (SECR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lumding. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

KK Sinha appointed DRM, Dhanbad

Kamal Kishore Sinha has been transferred from West Central Railway (WCR) to East Central Railway (ECR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Dhanbad. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.



Uttam Prakash appointed DRM, Tinsukia

Uttam Prakash has been transferred from South Western Railway (SWR) to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Tinsukia. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



SM Sharma appointed DRM, Trivandrum

SM Sharma, who is presently on deputation with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), has been posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Trivandrum, Southern Railway (SR). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



Deepak Nigam appointed DRM, Sealdah

Deepak Nigam has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) to Eastern Railway (ER) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sealdah. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.



PK Singh appointed DRM, Jodhpur

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been transferred from Northern Railway (NR) to North Western Railway (NWR) and posted as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jodhpur. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

