Babus, mantris & buzz: 22 Shiv Sena MLAs want to return to Uddhav Thakre led Shiv Sena?

22 Shiv Sena MLAs want to return to Uddhav Thakre led Shiv Sena?

Insiders say that about 22 Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to Eknath Shinde camp have already met Uddhav Thakre to tell him about their inclination to return to the original Sena.

Z+Security and politics

The Punjab CM has refused to take the Z+Security cover offered by the Centre. Why did he refuse? As per sources, the security cover has become a political issue. It is said that his boss the Delhi CM and AAP's Chief reportedly instructed his junior to reject the offer. And loyal CM followed the instructions of his boss, who is the CM of a UT.

BUREAUCRACY

CGM promotion interview in SBI nextweek

Promotion interviews to CGM grade in State Bank of India ( SBI) are likely to take place next weekend.

Rakesh Agrawal relieved for parent cadre Himachal Pradesh

Joint Director in CBI Rakesh Agrawal has now been relieved to join the parent Himachal Pradesh cadre on May 2 after completion of his deputation tenure. Earlier there were reports of his extension. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Neeraj Semwal is now Joint Secretary Lok Sabha Secretariat (UPDATED)

Neeraj Semwal has been appointed Joint Secretary Lok Sabha Secretariat.He is 2003 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Two dozen IAS officers of 1992 batch IAS empanelled

Two dozen IAS officers belonging to 1992 batch IAS have been empanelled to the rank of Secretary in the Government of India.

(We said this on Feb 23 and Feb 8, 2023)





Vibhua Nayar empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Vibhu Nayar has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. Nayar is 1990 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Puneet Kumar Goel empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Puneet Kumar Goel has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1990 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Arunish Chawla empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Arunish Chawla has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Chanchal Kumar empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Chanchal Kumar has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Ms Nidhi Khare empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Ms Nidhi Khare has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is 1992 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Vineet Joshi empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Vineet Joshi has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Vullunmang Vualnam empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Vumlunmang Vualnam has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Neelam Shammi Rao empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Neelam Shammi Rao has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Pankaj Agrawal empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Pankaj Agrawal has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

V L Kantha Rao empanelled as Secretary in GoI

V L Kantha Rao has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.



Rajat Kumar Mishra empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Rajat Kumar Mishra has been empanelled for holding Secretary and Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

