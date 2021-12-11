Artists paint Adani Electricity sub-station outside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Artists painting an Adani Electricity sub-station outside Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, as part of an Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd’s initiative to beautify the city. Mumbai’s talented artists have so far decorated around 40 sub-stations with artwork on AEML’s green and sustainability initiatives, digital services and initiatives around Electric Vehicles. Over 100 stations across Mumbai’s Eastern and Western suburbs will be painted under this innovative program. The Company has received a good response from the artist community who have been invited to paint Adani Electricity’s Substations for a community art campaign. Entries are still open and interested artists can contact Adani Electricity through their Social Media handles.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:52 PM IST