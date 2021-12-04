Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway takes salute of Colourful parade on RPF Annual Day

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Railway organized its Annual Function-2021 in lieu of RPF Raising Day at RPF Reserve line, Mulund on 30.11.2021. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway, as Chief Guest of the function, took salute of the colourful parade by Railway Protetction Force Personnel. He released “Lodging of FIR” and “Meri Saheli”, two public awareness short films made by Central Railway inhouse and also inaugurated a multipurpose hall.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager said that the RPF with its motto of “ Yasho Labhasv” is making a significant contribution in the internal security of the Nation.

He also said that the RPF has scaled new heights in its pursuit of safeguarding the Railways and in close co-ordination with the Government Railway Police, has managed to put a check on thefts and other crimes on Railways especially suburban section.

Lahoti also commended the role of lady RPF personnel and the RPF’s role in helping lost and runaway children to unite with their families.

He also spoke on the RPF “Mission Zero Death” campaign, Meri Saheli campaign, Helpline 139 and the various good work done by RPF personnel.

Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

The Railway Protection Force was established in 1957 but it was in 1985 that it was conferred with Armed Force status on par with other Paramilitary forces of the country and this day is celebrated every year as RPF Raising Day to commemorate the same.

The RPF has a strong force of 4482 personnel and has been consistently playing an important role in keeping a check on various crimes on Central Railway.

It has solved cases of theft of railway property, booked people for various offences like hawking, unauthorized travel in coaches reserved for ladies, disabled etc.

It has helped putting a check on unauthorized / ticketless travelling in co-ordination with the Ticket Checking Staff, helped to curb crimes in co-ordination with the Government Railway Police and has been instrumental in returning lost articles like laptops, mobiles, cash jewellery, luggage etc of passengers.

RPF personnel have also, with their presence of mind and valour, have helped save lives of passengers who would have come under the train or in the gap between the train and platform under the “Mission Zero Death” campaign.

The RPF also introduced the Meri Saheli campaign for the security of lady pasengers and the 139 helpline-Rail Madad to render assistance to passengers by attending to their complaints and ensure real time help / redressal.

The RPF Annual Day celebrations also featured Silent Arms Drill, Dare Devil show, Tatoo Show, Bamboo Dance and a Cultural Programme by the RPF staff.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:20 PM IST