Airbus signs contract with BEL for C295 aircraft programme

As part of its Offset commitments under the prestigious C295 aircraft programme of the Government of India, and in line with the ‘Make in India’ policy, Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS). This export order, worth 93.15 M USD, is the biggest received till date by BEL.

The contract was signed on November 17, 2021, by Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bengaluru Complex), BEL, M V Raja Sekhar, Director (Research & Development), BEL, Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President (Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics/ Airbus Defence & Space), and Annika Mulder, Vice President (Procurement Structure, Materials & IT / Airbus Defence & Space). Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt, Venkat Katkuri, Thierry Cloutet and Rohit Srivastava (all from Airbus) and Manoj Jain, General Manager (Electronic Warfare & Avionics), BEL, Murali V, General Manager (Finance/Bengaluru Complex), BEL, Anil K Sogi, Additional General Manager (D&E/EW&A), BEL, and H P Srinivas Rao, Additional General Manager (International Marketing), BEL, were present.

Airbus Defence and Space is rigorously working towards the ‘Make in India’ dream of the Indian Government. “The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL. We are very happy to be part of the C295 programme," said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.

“We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft programme. We look forward to working with Airbus for more such programmes and challenges,” said Mrs Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.

“We are proud to partner with Bharat Electronics Limited as per the provisions of the C295 programme. This partnership demonstrates Airbus’ commitment to support the development of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India by working with the full spectrum of industrial partners from both the public and private sectors,” said Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President (Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics/ Airbus Defence and Space).

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:39 PM IST