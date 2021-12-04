A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, BoM releases book “Inspiring Mahabank”

A S Rajeev, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) released a book titled “Inspiring Mahabank” written by Shyam Bhurke, Ex DGM & Principal STC. The book documents the eventful journey of Bank of Maharashtra for the past eight decades, recording the inspiring events of its foundation, its role in the economic and industrial development of Pune city and later the state of Maharashtra. The book was released in function held at Bank’s Head Office attended by A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, General Manager, HRM R S Bansal, Shyam Bhurke, Publisher of the book Sudhakar Ghodekar, Deputy General Manager, Resource Planning Pradeep Mishra and Deputy General Manager, MD Secretariat Girish Thorat.

A S Rajeev complimented Shyam Bhurke for encapsulating bank’s inspiring journey beautifully through the work and said that the book will be a delight for every person who is associated with the Bank. Speaking on the side lines of the function, Rajeev expressed confidence in achieving the INR 5 Lakh Crore business by 2024. Rajeev said Bank of Maharashtra has competed with its own past performances and has achieved the status of fast progressing and financially stronger bank with much wider product base in the offering.

Shyam Bhurke complimented Rajeev, MD&CEO of BoM for transforming the Bank within a short span of time and wished that the pace of progress continues further to achieve the goals set by the Bank. Shyam Bhurke is a noted writer having 30 books to his name.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:08 PM IST