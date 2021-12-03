72nd Constitution Day observed over Western Railway

On 26th November, 2021, the 72nd Constitution Day of our nation was observed with great enthusiasm over Western Railway. The day commemorates the auspicious occasion when the Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949 by the Constituent Assembly. President of India Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in community reading of the Preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of the Constitution Day. The President read the Preamble from Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by webcast.gov.in & Rajya Sabha TV and joined by the people across the nation. Senior railway officials repeated the Preamble with President of India through live telecast at WR HQs office, Churchgate. The Preamble was also read by Officers and staff in their respective departments.

According to Sumit Thakur– Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Constitution Day banners were displayed at important stations across Western Railway. The Preamble and the fundamental duties of citizens enlisted in the Preamble have *been displayed on the LED screens at stations for the knowledge and awareness of the people at large. Similarly, creative and informative webcards on fundamental duties and their importance for every citizen was highlighted in WR’s social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Koo & Instagram.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:31 PM IST