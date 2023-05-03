5 employees of Central Railway felicitated with General Manager's Safety Award

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, gave away ‘The General Manager’s Safety Award’ to 5 Central Railway employees i.e. 1 each from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur divisions and 2 from Solapur division. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during April 2023 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on May 2, 2023.

Mumbai Division

Shri Chintaman Wagh, Master Crafts Man,(MCM) Mazgaon/Mumbai Division while on duty on 25.03.2023 during the maintenance test of train no 22157 Down, noticed a crack in the lower part of the sole bar of the rear trolley of one coach which is not normally caught. The said coach was declared sick. Due to his vigilance and seriousness towards work, a potentially serious accident was averted.

Pune Division

Shri Amit Sharma, Station Manager, Daundaj/Pune Division while on night duty on 25.03.2023 took quick action at 21.00 hrs when the fire alarm started ringing and checked the control panel and came to know that there was a fire in the telecom room. He immediately opened the door of the room and extinguished the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher. His alertness averted a potentially serious accident.

Nagpur Division

Shri Pappu Kumar, Gateman, Bhandak/Nagpur Division while on duty on 25.03.2023 during gateman work noticed a track bank slip at Km 847/15-17 at 18.25 hrs. He immediately defended that line and informed all concerned. Due to his vigilance and seriousness towards work, a potentially serious accident was averted.

Solapur Division

Shri Rajaram Ghodke, Pointsman, Bale/Solapur Division while on duty on 03.03.2023, while coming back from crank handle testing noticed that the section insulator of OHE was hanging broken. He immediately informed all concerned after which the fault was rectified by taking a power block. Due to his vigilance and seriousness towards work, a potentially serious accident was averted.

Shrimati Saraswati Malappa, Technician, Wadi/Solapur Division, while on duty on 24.03.2023 during rolling in examination, found the CTRB cup of a wagon of goods train arriving at Wadi station broken. The said wagon was removed from service after informing all concerned. His alertness averted a potentially serious accident.

Shri Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Shri M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Shri Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Shri Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Shri N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Shri Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.