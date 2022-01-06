49th National Convention of Company Secretaries on the Theme “Good Governance: The Universal Dharma”

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is organising its 49th National Convention of Company Secretaries, on 6-7-8 January, 2022, at The Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru, on the theme “Good Governance: The Universal Dharma”.

With a total participation of around 15000 Professionals, Academicians, Corporate Executives, Senior Officers from the Government and other stakeholders, the 49th National Convention, to be held in Hybrid Mode, will witness deliberations from Leaders from across the globe.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor, Karnataka; Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Karnataka and Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, have kindly consented to grace the occasion and address the august gathering.

The annual congregation would also witness the benign presence of His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamraja Wadiyar in a Special Session organised on the 2nd day of the Convention.

Besides the above, the three-day Convention will witness deliberations from a galaxy of eminent personalities and speakers from the Government, Regulators, Industry, Academia and the profession on the following sub themes:

1. Transformational Leadership: Good Governance

2. Governance: Challenges & Opportunities in Digital Era

3. CSR & Charity Governance

4. Corporate Boards: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion towards effective Governance

5. Board Independence: Raising Governance Standards

6. NCLT: Harmonising varying practices and evolving role of Professionals

Briefing the Press Conference about the National Convention, CS Nagendra D Rao, President ICSI, said, “With Good Governance being progressively viewed as a catalyst in enabling trust, transparency and accountability in an organisation, the need for structuring a robust governance framework that facilitates effective decision making, has risen considerably. Good Governance is no longer just a compliance mandate and as Governance Professionals, Company Secretaries today have taken over the responsibility of ensuring that it becomes an all pervasive culture, not just within the organisation but also all across”. He further added “The theme has been rightly chosen to reflect on the renewed role of Company Secretaries as an important driver of an equitable and sustainable development”.

CS Devendra V Deshpande, Vice President, ICSI, CS C Ramasubramaniam, Council Member, ICSI and Chairman, 49th National Convention Organising Sub-Committee, CS N Balasubramanian, Chairman, SIRC, The ICSI & Programme Coordinator, CS Vijay Kumar Sajjan, Chairman, ICSI Bengaluru Chapter & Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI were also present at the Press Meet.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:47 AM IST