38th Anniversary of Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards

Priyadarshni Academy’s 38th Anniversary Global Awards presentation ceremony was a landmark event helmed by Founder & Chairman Emeritus Mr. Nanik Rupani, Chairman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee Dr. R. A. Mashelkar. These most prestigious awards aim to inspire future generations, by rewarding those who have made an exceptional impact in their fields. This year’s presentation saw Chief Guest Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, being joined by Guests of Honour Shri Suresh Prabhu, 6-time MP, former Union Minister with 10 portfolios, and Shri Rahul Narwekar, Hon’ble Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Ms. Reena Rupani, Vice Chair of the Priyadarshni Academy conducted the programme with utmost elan and grace. General Secretary Mr. Mahesh Thakkar presented the vote of thanks.

The list of outstanding awardees included H.E Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, Ambassador Emeritus of Mexico; Darío Werthein, Chairman, Vrio Corp, Argentina; Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman, Summit Group, Bangladesh; Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group; Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa CMD Daikin Airconditioning India; and Shraddheya Shailbala Pandya of the Shri Vedmata Gayatri Trust. Adding a dash of glamour to the occasion was actor Alia Bhatt who received the Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award.

Founded in 1984 by Nanik Rupani, Priyadarshni Academy was established with a vision of being a foremost non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization and its remarkable work continues to win hearts year after year.