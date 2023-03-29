14 employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s safety award

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 14 employees from the six divisions of WR for their outstanding work, which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of January and February 2023 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 14 employees, 4 are from Vadodara Division, 3 from Ratlam Division, 2 from Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Divisions each and 1 from Rajkot Division. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing. On this occasion, GM Shri Misra also released an e-Booklet on Safety Protocols in Railway Working.