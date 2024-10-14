World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai

World Standards Day | FPJ

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is aiming to improve the quality of artificial intelligence implementation, said Sanjay Goswami, deputy director general of the western regional office of BIS, at the ``Manak Mahotsav" celebrated on the occasion of World Standards Day.

The Bureau of Indian Standards celebrated Manak Mahotsav on Monday with the theme 'Standards for Sustainable Development Goals'. BIS aims to promote a shared vision for a better world with a spotlight on industry, innovation and infrastructure in the age of artificial intelligence.

Every year on October 14, BIS celebrates World Standards Day, to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as domestic and international standards. This year, the western regional office of BIS organised Manak Mahotsav at Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC in Andheri (E), which was attended by industry leaders, stakeholders and school children.

Speaking at the Manak Mahotsav, Goswami said that BIS is working to make AI more effective by raising the standards of AI implementation. The national standards body of India is also using the power of AI to serve their mission by using AI powered chatbots to help stakeholders and AI driven data analytics for informed decision-making in standards development.

“As AI continues to evolve, significance of standards has become more pronounced than ever. In fields like software development, cyber security and data security, trust plays a pivotal role. We have a committee under the BIS which is entirely dedicated towards AI. We aim to ensure that organisations can harness the power of big analytics through the use of AI. Challenges faced due to AI are significant but we can overcome them only by raising the standards of AI implementation,” said Goswami.

Goswami also added that BIS has formulated 10,000 Standard Clubs which have enrolled over 3 lakh students. Moreover, the western regional office has covered over 35,000 gram panchayat to educate them about Indian standards to reach grassroot level governance. The plan aims to cover all 48,000 gram panchayats that fall in its jurisdiction.

Dr. Dilip Ukey, vice chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, who joined the celebration as the chief guest, expressed the need of setting standards for good governance and humanity.

“Standards are not only required for goods, products and services but we also need some standards for governance, administration, local bodies and the judiciary. We should also strive for our educational institutions to meet the global academic standards. Similarly, the standards for humanity and human life are more than just food, clothes and house. With sustainable development, we also need sustainable humanity. We will be able to taste the amrit of Amritkaal only once we set standards of humanity,” Ukey said.

On this occasion, the first licensees in the state as well as in the country were felicitated and stakeholders such as licensees, Assaying centers and Standard clubs were also felicitated for their association with BIS for Standard promotion activities.

As part of Manak Mahotsav, BIS also organized door-to-door campaign with the help of volunteers, known as Manak Mitra. The volunteers informed the youth about the functioning of BIS, mandatory certification under BIS of common household items, demonstrated the BIS website, ‘Know Your Standards’ feature along with BIS Care App and it’s features.

As a part of celebration, Quality Walks were organized in Thane and Powai along with open drawing competition that was organised in Ghatkopar’s R-City Mall and Malad’s Inorbit Mall. Simultaneously, interschool poster making competition and exposure visit for school and college students at Nehru Science Museum was also organized during the fortnight preceding the Manak Mahotsav celebration to create awareness of quality and standards amongst the public.

To commemorate the day, stakeholder meets were also organized to bring together different stakeholders on specific subject, inspire discussions on standards, BIS activities, Hallmarking scheme and management certification scheme.