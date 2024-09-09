BIS Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 345 Positions; Deadline September 30

BIS Recruitment 2024 |

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) application window for the hiring campaign is currently open. Interested candidates can apply for the same. The application form has been made available on the official website at bis.gov.in.

The hiring goal of this recruitment campaign is to fill the roles of Personal Assistant, Assistant Director, Senior Secretariat Assistant, and other positions. Currently, there are 345 open positions. The last date to register yourself for this recruitment campaign is September 30, 2024.

Application Fee Details

For the positions of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs), there is an application fee of Rs 800. For the other posts, the applicant will need to pay a fee of Rs 500 during registration. SCs, STs, PWDs, women, and BIS serving employees are exempt from paying a fee.

The payment gateway and application form are integrated, and making a payment is as simple as following the guidelines.

There are several ways to make the payment: credit cards, debit cards (RuPay, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro), internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets.

Guidelines for Uploading and Scanning Documents

Before applying online a candidate will be required to have a scanned (digital) image of his/her photograph, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration as per the specifications given below. Photograph Image: (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

• Photograph must be a recent passport style colour picture.

• Make sure that the picture is in colour, taken against a light-coloured, preferably white, background.

• Look straight at the camera with a relaxed face

• If the picture is taken on a sunny day, have the sun behind you, or place yourself in the shade, so that you are not squinting and there are no harsh shadows

• If you have to use flash, ensure there's no "red-eye"

• If you wear glasses make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes can be clearly seen.

• Caps, hats and dark glasses are not acceptable. Religious headwear is allowed but it must not cover your face.

• Dimensions 200 x 230 pixels (preferred)

• Size of file should be between 20kb–50 kb

• Ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than 50kb. If the size of the file is more than 50 kb, then adjust the settings of the scanner such as the DPI resolution, no. of colours etc., during the process of scanning.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

The examination is slated for November 2024, at the very least. You can get the admit card ten days prior to the exam starting time.