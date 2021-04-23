Wipro to reach Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2040

Wipro Limited on Thursday announced its commitment to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to1.5C.

Wipro, whileunveilingits pledge on 'Earth Day', also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April-March), the Bengaluru-headquartered IT, consulting and business process services company said in a statement.

"These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonisation and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve Net-Zero within 2040", it said.

"Wipro will alsodefer offsets until the target year, underscoring its values-driven strategy and approach", the statement said.

Over the last two decades, Wipro said it has steadily reduced its energy, water, waste footprint, and bio-diversity impact.

Wipro Limited Chairman, Rishad Premji, said: "Climate change is a defining challenge for humanity.

Business must be at the forefront to address it.Wipros climate change program goes back nearly two decades, and our Net-Zero goal further reaffirms our commitment".