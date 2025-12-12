Will Your Salary Drop Under New Labour Codes? Centre Clarifies Take-Home Pay Impact

New Labour Codes & Take-Home Salary, Centre Assures No Major Reduction. |

New Delhi: After the notification of the new labour codes in November, many employees worried that their take-home salary could drop. This fear arose because basic pay may rise to 50 percent of CTC, potentially reducing allowances, while Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions could increase. However, the Labour Ministry has clarified that for most employees, the net salary will remain largely unchanged, even with higher EPF contributions.

The new Labour Codes do not reduce take-home pay if PF deduction is on statutory wage ceiling.

PF deductions remain based on the wage ceiling of ₹15,000 and contributions beyond this limit are voluntary, not mandatory.#ShramevJayate pic.twitter.com/zHVVziszpy — Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI (@LabourMinistry) December 10, 2025

PF Deductions and Take-Home Pay

The Labour Ministry explained that PF deductions are based on the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000. Contributions above this limit are voluntary, not mandatory. For employees whose monthly PF contribution is Rs 1,800 (12 percent of Rs 15,000), take-home pay will stay the same. If an employee’s basic salary is below Rs 15,000, any increase in PF deduction due to a higher basic will only apply up to the ceiling, and any further contribution is optional and mutually agreed.

Illustration of Take-Home Stability

To clarify, the Ministry provided an example: an employee earning Rs 60,000 per month (Rs 20,000 basic + DA and Rs 40,000 allowances) will see the same take-home salary of Rs 56,400 under both the old and new labour codes, assuming a PF contribution of Rs 1,800. The ministry emphasized that contributions beyond the statutory ceiling require the employee’s consent and are not compulsory.

Other Factors Affecting Salary

Although the new codes and PF rules ensure stability for most employees, other components could affect net salary. For example, higher basic pay might lead to larger gratuity deductions, and the encashment of leaves during employment could change the final amount received. Employees are advised to review all components of their salary to fully understand their take-home pay under the new framework.

Overall, the new labour codes focus on reforming employee benefits without significantly reducing take-home salaries, provided employees and employers follow the statutory guidelines regarding PF contributions.