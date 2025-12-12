 Will Your Salary Drop Under New Labour Codes? Centre Clarifies Take-Home Pay Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWill Your Salary Drop Under New Labour Codes? Centre Clarifies Take-Home Pay Impact

Will Your Salary Drop Under New Labour Codes? Centre Clarifies Take-Home Pay Impact

The Labour Ministry clarified that the new labour codes will not reduce take-home salaries for most employees. PF deductions remain capped at Rs 15,000, with contributions above this voluntary. Other factors like gratuity and leave encashment may affect net pay, but overall take-home salary stability is maintained.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
New Labour Codes & Take-Home Salary, Centre Assures No Major Reduction. |

New Delhi: After the notification of the new labour codes in November, many employees worried that their take-home salary could drop. This fear arose because basic pay may rise to 50 percent of CTC, potentially reducing allowances, while Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions could increase. However, the Labour Ministry has clarified that for most employees, the net salary will remain largely unchanged, even with higher EPF contributions.

PF Deductions and Take-Home Pay

The Labour Ministry explained that PF deductions are based on the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000. Contributions above this limit are voluntary, not mandatory. For employees whose monthly PF contribution is Rs 1,800 (12 percent of Rs 15,000), take-home pay will stay the same. If an employee’s basic salary is below Rs 15,000, any increase in PF deduction due to a higher basic will only apply up to the ceiling, and any further contribution is optional and mutually agreed.

Read Also
New Labour Codes To Transform Employment Rules, Draft Regulations To Be Finalised Soon
article-image

Illustration of Take-Home Stability

FPJ Shorts
'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Performance
'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Performance
Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz, Arti Singh & Others Remember The Late Actor
Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz, Arti Singh & Others Remember The Late Actor
Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions
Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions
New Think Tank ‘Bharat Ki Soch’ Launched To Shape Contemporary Policy Discourse With Learnings From Ancient Indian Knowledge Systems
New Think Tank ‘Bharat Ki Soch’ Launched To Shape Contemporary Policy Discourse With Learnings From Ancient Indian Knowledge Systems

To clarify, the Ministry provided an example: an employee earning Rs 60,000 per month (Rs 20,000 basic + DA and Rs 40,000 allowances) will see the same take-home salary of Rs 56,400 under both the old and new labour codes, assuming a PF contribution of Rs 1,800. The ministry emphasized that contributions beyond the statutory ceiling require the employee’s consent and are not compulsory.

Read Also
8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government...
article-image

Other Factors Affecting Salary

Although the new codes and PF rules ensure stability for most employees, other components could affect net salary. For example, higher basic pay might lead to larger gratuity deductions, and the encashment of leaves during employment could change the final amount received. Employees are advised to review all components of their salary to fully understand their take-home pay under the new framework.

Overall, the new labour codes focus on reforming employee benefits without significantly reducing take-home salaries, provided employees and employers follow the statutory guidelines regarding PF contributions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Jumps 450 Points, Nifty Surges 148 As Metal Stocks Lead Strong Rally

Sensex Jumps 450 Points, Nifty Surges 148 As Metal Stocks Lead Strong Rally

Refex Industries Shares Plunge After IT Search, Company Denies Rumours & Assures Stability

Refex Industries Shares Plunge After IT Search, Company Denies Rumours & Assures Stability

Mexico's Tariff Hike Will Severely Hit India's Exports Of Automobiles, Electronics, Metals &...

Mexico's Tariff Hike Will Severely Hit India's Exports Of Automobiles, Electronics, Metals &...

PM Narendra Modi’s Upcoming Three-Nation Visit Comes At A Pivotal Moment For India’s...

PM Narendra Modi’s Upcoming Three-Nation Visit Comes At A Pivotal Moment For India’s...

Mercedes-Benz India Will Increase Prices Across The Entire Model Range By 2% Starting January 1,...

Mercedes-Benz India Will Increase Prices Across The Entire Model Range By 2% Starting January 1,...