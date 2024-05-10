'Will Get Default Notice From Banks': Netizens Deride SRK's 'Home Advice' To Rajkummar Rao

Screegrab From The Interview |

Real Estate is a complicated paradigm to navigate, but a crucial one. This, as a 'Dream Home' or even just a 'Place To Live' is not just one of the elements, that we all strive to attain at some point, but one of the main focal points of how we orient our lives. Recently, a video of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's on the same matter has garnered some traction.

In the video, that has now gone viral, Rao talks about how he got to buying his house. In this, Rao invokes a conversation that the Newton-actor had with fellow actor, Shah Rukh Khan. He refers to a piece of advice that he got from Khan.

Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao on buying a lavish ₹44 cr home, "Shah Rukh sir told me that If you ever wish to buy a house, buy one that is almost beyond your means because that way, you will work harder to earn it." #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/egjxHpuBGe — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) May 9, 2024

According to Rao, Khan said on to him, that when it comes to buying a house, one should always aim for some thing out of their abilities and reach. This would allow you to pursue towards bigger avenues, and work towards attaining them.

While many Khan and Rao fans lauded this advice and, in essence, agreed with it, there were some detractors. Many pointed at the financial fallacy of the statement and Shah Rukh Khan's advice at large. As many pointed out, that is good passion, but just bad economics.

What rubbish ! You wil soon get default notice from back that’s all ! — RSA (@RUBYSINGHAHUJA) May 10, 2024

Finacial gaslighting is the way to go it seems — Shubham Rajoria (@gabeh_coud) May 10, 2024

Film actors earn in crores with each film so this advice suits them. SRK is smart, he knows Rajkumar Rao potential.

The working class should never follow or dream such things. Live within your means. — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) May 10, 2024

Never take advice from Bollywood unless it's about how to copy music or script. — Rahul Patel (राहुल पटेल ) (@itspatelr) May 10, 2024

Many netizens, pointed out the lack of pragmatism in the thoughts shared. Some even underscored the tone-deaf nature of the comment, saying that advice are only useful for people with extensive wealth, like Bollywood actors. Some exasperated users on X, said that that is the worst advice and no one should consider taking advice from Bollywood.

Has to be worst advise. — Why bro why (@whyybhav) May 10, 2024

One of them sardonically also claimed that if one were to follow this advice, they would get a bank notice for defaulting.

Such means, although appealing to a certain unabashed passion to attain a goal, could also quickly turn sour, as such non-practical thinking, without understanding one's ability or financial strength to venture into anything, especially a house, will bring about deep peril for the ones involved. Especially in a city like Mumbai, which is notorious for sky-high property rates, this advice is deeply misguided.

According to NoBroker, the average price of a 2BHK in Mumbai is above 1 crore, with different price bands in play. Meanwhile, the city has GDP per capita rate of USD 23,000 or Rs 19,20,439, again, with extensive variation, making a 'dream home' out of the commoner's reach.