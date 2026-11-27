WhatsApp |

Mumbai: International travellers may soon be able to purchase mobile data plans directly through WhatsApp, as the Meta-owned messaging platform prepares to introduce an integrated travel eSIM feature. The initiative aims to simplify overseas connectivity while allowing users to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone numbers.

The company has partnered with several global telecom operators and eSIM providers, including Reliance Jio, Verizon, Smart Axiata and Smart Communications, to support the upcoming service.

WhatsApp To Simplify International Travel

The upcoming feature will allow users to purchase and install a data eSIM in a few taps without leaving the messaging application. International travellers could benefit from reduced dependence on expensive roaming services, public Wi-Fi networks and physical SIM cards purchased at airports.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables users with compatible smartphones to activate mobile network services without inserting a physical SIM card. WhatsApp said the initiative is designed to make accessing mobile data overseas as convenient as sending a message.

Jio, Verizon Among Key Telecom Partners

Reliance Jio's participation highlights the involvement of Indian telecom operators in WhatsApp's international connectivity initiative. The messaging platform is collaborating with multiple telecommunications companies to make mobile data services more accessible to international travellers.

WhatsApp plans to introduce the feature in select countries initially. However, the company has not disclosed the launch markets, pricing structure, data packages or availability timeline for India.

WhatsApp Eyes Seamless Global Connectivity

WhatsApp Head Kunal Shah described the initiative on X as an early exploration of eSIM technology, inviting telecom partners worldwide to participate in the company's connectivity mission. With more than 300 crore users globally, according to Meta, WhatsApp's entry into the travel eSIM segment could expand its utility beyond messaging and voice and video calls.

The development could also intensify competition in the international travel connectivity market, where digital SIM providers and traditional telecom operators offer overseas data packages. For travellers, the feature could make staying connected abroad significantly easier.

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