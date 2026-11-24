Avoid WhatsApp Web For Official Or Sensitive Work, Says Home Ministry's Cyber Unit |

The Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued an advisory warning users that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions can be misused. The advisory, titled 'Safe Use of WhatsApp Web,' was shared in a graphic by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Ministry says users should take particular care when opening WhatsApp Web on office, shared or public computers. Unauthorised access to a session could expose their messages, contacts, and group conversations. The unit that drafted the advisory is the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of I4C.

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What users are told to do

The advisory's first instruction is to avoid official or sensitive work on WhatsApp Web. Government, organisational, financial, and confidential information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. Users should not keep the service permanently logged in and should always log out after each session. The advisory adds that simply closing the browser window or tab should not be treated as logging out.

The workaround

For those who cannot avoid WhatsApp Web, the advisory suggests these steps:

- Use Private Browsing mode when use is unavoidable. For official and sensitive environments, Incognito or Private Browsing should be treated only as an additional precaution, and organisations are advised to avoid WhatsApp Web on office systems altogether.

- Avoid unknown or public computers.

- Stay alert to unusual account activity.

- Keep the device secure. Users are asked to keep the operating system, browser and security software updated, and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.

Espionage backdrop

Advisory follows a probe that found Pakistan-based intelligence operatives had infiltrated more than 50 defence-related WhatsApp groups. The advisory graphics do not mention this probe.