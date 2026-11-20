WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is increasing the maximum size of group chats from 1,024 participants to 1,500, the biggest jump in the cap in several years. The rollout is gradual, so not every account will see the higher limit straight away.

Gradual rollout on iOS and Android

The change was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a site that tracks WhatsApp development. It reports that the new limit is available on both iOS and Android, so users on either platform can create or join larger groups. As the site notes, the update is reaching accounts in stages.

No action needed from admins

WhatsApp is automatically updating existing groups to support the new limit. Group admins do not need to change any settings to unlock the extra capacity. Once the update reaches their accounts, groups that were close to the old cap can add up to 476 more people.

Communities included

The higher limit also applies to group chats within WhatsApp Communities, so community admins can grow individual groups past the old cap.

How the limit has grown

WhatsApp has raised the cap repeatedly. It went from 100 to 256 members in 2016, then to 512, and soon after to 1,024 in 2022.

The increase follows a set of group management features WhatsApp announced last month. Users can now pin messages indefinitely, share status updates within groups, filter conversations by mentions and replies, and share recent message history with new members after they join. With groups this large generating heavy message traffic, pinned messages let members find key information without scrolling back through the chat.

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