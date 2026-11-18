Thane Police Commissioner's WhatsApp Account Hacked, 20 Obscene Videos Allegedly Uploaded To Status | File Pic

Mumbai: A shocking incident of unauthorised access to the WhatsApp account of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre came to light on Tuesday, after around 20 obscene videos were uploaded to his WhatsApp status. The incident, which began at around 4.45 pm, was brought under control after nearly two hours of efforts.

A case was registered against an unidentified person at the Cyber Police Station in connection with the incident. The case has subsequently been transferred to the Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Unit, which will now investigate the matter. However, the case-related documents have not yet been formally handed over to the nodal cyber unit, police sources said.

Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre’s WhatsApp Account Hacked; Obscene Videos Uploaded On Status#Thane #ThanePolice #AshutoshDumbre #WhatsAppHacked #WhatsAppHacking #CyberCrime #PoliceAdvisory #MaharashtraPolice #CyberSecurity @m_journalist https://t.co/elPrmKXBZI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 17, 2026

Crime Branch And Cyber Cell Respond

The videos were noticed on the Commissioner's WhatsApp status, triggering concern within the police department. The Crime Branch and Cyber Cell immediately initiated efforts to contain the breach. All the objectionable videos were removed by around 6 pm.

Taking note of the incident, the Thane Police Commissionerate issued a public advisory urging citizens not to view, download, share or forward the objectionable videos uploaded to the compromised account.

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Police Warn Against Suspicious Messages

The police also cautioned citizens against responding to suspicious messages or clicking on links received from the account. They urged people not to believe or circulate any content posted on the WhatsApp status and warned against spreading rumours regarding the incident.

The advisory was issued by Shailesh Salvi, Senior Police Inspector and Public Relations Officer of the Thane Police Commissionerate, who appealed to citizens to take the warning seriously and extend their cooperation.

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