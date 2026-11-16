Mumbai Cyber Fraud: BPCL Employee Loses ₹1 Crore In Fake Stock Market Investment Scam Through WhatsApp Group | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: A 59-year-old employee of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Krishnaprasad Rajendran, has allegedly been cheated of Rs 1,00,42,500 by cyber fraudsters who lured him into a fake stock market investment scheme through a WhatsApp group. The East Division Cyber police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation.

Victim Added To WhatsApp Stock Trading Group On October 19

According to the FIR, Rajendran, a resident of Chembur, was added to a WhatsApp group named 'AA02 DII WEALTH MINDS' on October 19. The group had 169 members and three administrators. Members regularly shared stock market updates and investment tips.

Initially, Rajendran did not respond to the messages. However, a woman identifying herself as Priya later contacted him on WhatsApp and introduced him to a stock trading application called 'DeltaMin', allegedly operated by Delta Techinvest Private Limited. She sent him a link to download the application. Rajendran downloaded it and registered by submitting his personal details, mobile number and KYC information.

Fraudsters Allegedly Lure Victim With IPO Investment Opportunity

He was subsequently encouraged to subscribe to the Jio Platform IPO. Another woman, identified as Shraddha Singh, also contacted him, claiming that she was investing through the same application and earning substantial profits. She allegedly persuaded him to invest larger amounts to maximise his returns.

Priya continued guiding Rajendran through WhatsApp and provided him with details of various bank accounts into which he was asked to transfer money. Trusting the assurances of the women, Rajendran transferred a total of Rs 1,00,42,500 into multiple bank accounts.

Fake Trading App Displays Purported Profits Of ₹2.06 Crore

The DeltaMin application reportedly displayed his investment value along with purported profits amounting to Rs 2,06,49,123. However, when Rajendran attempted to withdraw the money, Priya allegedly gave various excuses, claiming that his investments had been attached to other shares and could not be withdrawn until the lock-in period expired. She also reportedly urged him to invest more money.

Growing suspicious, Rajendran refused to make further payments. He subsequently realised that he had been cheated and lodged online complaints through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 on November 13 and 15.

He later approached the East Division Cyber police station and filed a complaint against the WhatsApp group administrators and members, the women who contacted him, the operators of the DeltaMin application, the persons behind the application link, and the beneficiary bank account holders and their users.

The police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to identify the accused and trace the money trail.

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