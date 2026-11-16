Tiger Shroff Attack Case: Mumbai Police Probe QR Code Money Transfers Through Local Vendors; Accused Suneha's Custody Extended | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday informed the court that Suneha sister in law of wanted accused Anil Pandit received money through various local vendors from Anil's brother Abhishek. The police has now gone to probe involvement of these vendors to establish financial trail in connection with the attack on actor Tiger Shroff.

Prosecution Seeks 10-Day Extension Of Suneha's Police Custody

On Monday Suneha was produced before the special MCOCA court on conclusion of period of her police custody. The public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves asked for extension of her custody for 10 more days for further investigation of money trail.

The prosecution claimed that they have traced several transactions wherein Abhishek has transferred money through QR codes. Most of these belonged to local vendors, the police claimed and added that Suneha subsequently collected those funds in cash from these venders.

Mumbai Police Team Sent To North India To Investigate Money Trail

The prosecution hence informed the court that a team has now gone to North India to probe the involvement of these QR code holders and if they knowingly assisted Pandits in providing medium of fund transfer. The prosecution hence said, It is necessary to cross-check those payments and verify whether the amounts were utilised for the activities of the organised crime syndicate.

The plea was opposed by Suneha's lawyer claiming that for financial trail investigation, her further custody is not required. Besides he contended that the transactions have already been traced. The recipients of the amounts are known, and therefore, further police custody of the accused is unnecessary.

The court after hearing both the side extended Suneha's custody till November 21 observing that, "On going through the remand papers, it can be gathered that there is scope for further custodial interrogation of the accused, as the recipients of the amounts are yet to be verified. For this purpose, her presence is required, not to trace the transactions, but to ascertain the connections with the organised crime syndicate."

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