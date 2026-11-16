 Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah's Pune Visit Fuels Speculation Over NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Reportedly Opposes Reunion
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Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah's Pune Visit Fuels Speculation Over NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Reportedly Opposes Reunion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Pune visit on Monday ended without an announcement on merging the two NCP factions. An unnamed NCP official told The Free Press Journal that Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar opposed reunification. Shah reportedly met senior Maharashtra leaders but made no public comment on the merger. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule had earlier ruled it out.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 16, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah's Pune Visit Fuels Speculation Over NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Reportedly Opposes Reunion
Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah's Pune Visit Fuels Speculation Over NCP Merger; Sunetra Pawar Reportedly Opposes Reunion | X / @SunetraA_Pawar

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune on Monday is likely to end the speculations over the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Shah reportedly held talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his deputies Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde before attending his scheduled programmes.

Sunetra Pawar Reportedly Conveys Opposition To NCP Merger

The details of their meeting were not officially made public. However, an NCP official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Pawar has clearly conveyed her stand that she was not in favour of the merger. Hours later, Shah chose to talk about his personal relations with the then NCP president the late Ajit Pawar and the political situation in which he had decided to join the NDA but kept a mum on the future politics.

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A senior BJP leader told The Free Press Journal that Shah’s visit to Pune, the citadel of the Pawars, was a right opportunity to finalise the merger had there been any such plans. “Leaders from both the factions were in Pune. Amitbhai and Devendraji were also there. Had there been any such plan of the merger it would have been finalised in this visit only.”

The merger talks had gathered steam after senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal had acknowledged that discussions had taken place between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, a leader of NCP (SP). In contrast, NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule had made it clear on two occasions that there would be no merger. She had indicated that she would not respond to further questions on the issue.

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