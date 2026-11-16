EGS Minister Bharat Gogawale Orders Employment For All Eligible Households In Drought-Hit Areas, Clears ₹38 Crore Payments |

Mumbai: No eligible household seeking employment in drought-affected areas should be deprived of work, Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Minister Bharat Gogawale has directed officials, stressing the need for effective implementation of the Employment Guarantee Scheme and works under the VB-G RAM G programme at all levels.

Minister Reviews Employment Guarantee Works In Drought-Hit Areas

Taking stock of the drought situation, Gogawale chaired a review meeting through video conferencing to assess the progress of works undertaken under VB-G RAM G and the status of pending payments. He said providing relief to rural residents, supporting farmers and ensuring employment for every needy household must remain the department's top priorities.

He directed officials to give priority not only to employment generation but also to water conservation, fodder availability and the development of rural infrastructure. He warned that no official at any level would be allowed to evade responsibility in implementing these measures.

Maharashtra Government Provides Additional ₹116 Crore For Skilled Works

The minister said the state government had provided an additional skilled component fund of Rs 116 crore. He instructed officials to utilise the amount strictly for government-approved works specified in the fund allocation orders. Payments for farm access roads should be released only for projects that have received approval under the supplementary fund. Any irregularity or delay in fund utilisation would not be tolerated, he cautioned.

Gogawale also directed officials to immediately assess districts facing the most severe fodder shortages and prepare a priority-based list. Grass harvesting has begun in the Konkan region, and efforts will be made to transport as much fodder as possible from the region to drought-hit districts until fresh supplies become available.

₹38 Crore Credited To Beneficiaries And Gram Panchayats

Reviewing pending payments under VB-G RAM G, the minister said fund transfer orders amounting to Rs 76 crore had been received. Of this, the process for transferring Rs 38 crore had been completed, and the amount had been credited to the accounts of beneficiaries and gram panchayats serving as implementing agencies. He directed the department to complete verification of the remaining Rs 38 crore and ensure its disbursement by Friday.

He also instructed officials to ensure that wages for unskilled work are credited to workers' bank accounts within a maximum of six days after the closure of the muster roll. District-wise reasons for all pending cases should be examined and resolved without delay.

The minister further emphasised that honorariums of employment guarantee scheme workers should not remain pending due to administrative hurdles at the gram panchayat level, particularly when funds have already been made available.

Department Secretary Appaso Dhulaj, who also reviewed the district-wise progress, directed officials to prevent migration of labourers, promote cultivation of government-approved fodder crops requiring less water and ensure that districts provided with additional manpower engage them under the employment guarantee scheme.

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