Bhiwandi Farmers Demand Drought-Affected Status For District, Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Lack Of Relief |

Bhiwandi: Farmers from various parts of Bhiwandi taluka staged a strong protest march to the Bhiwandi Tehsildar’s office on Monday, demanding that the Maharashtra government declare Thane district drought-affected and provide immediate financial assistance to farmers facing severe agricultural losses.

Hum Bhumiputra Kisan Sanghatana Leads Farmers' Protest

The protest was organised by the ‘Hum Bhumiputra Kisan Sanghatana’ under the leadership of its founder president, Deepak Patil. A large number of farmers participated in the march, highlighting what they described as the government's failure to extend relief to cultivators in the district despite prevailing drought-like conditions.

In a memorandum submitted to the authorities, the organisation pointed out that farmers in 33 of Maharashtra's 36 districts had received financial assistance and other benefits under various government schemes in view of drought-like conditions. However, Thane district has been excluded from the list of drought-affected areas, leaving farmers in Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad and Ambernath talukas struggling with mounting financial difficulties.

Agricultural Losses Leave Farmers Facing Financial Hardship

The organisation claimed that agricultural activities across these areas had suffered considerable losses, severely affecting farmers' livelihoods. Despite the damage, cultivators have not received the expected government assistance, forcing many to bear the financial burden on their own.

The farmers also highlighted that, given the passage of time, conducting crop damage assessments, or panchnamas, has now become difficult. They demanded that the government waive the requirement of completing the panchnama process and directly announce financial assistance for affected farmers instead of delaying relief through procedural formalities.

Addressing the protesters, Deepak Patil warned that the organisation would intensify its agitation if the government failed to respond promptly to their demands.

He announced that farmers would organise a massive protest outside the Thane District Collector's office and launch an indefinite hunger strike if immediate action was not taken.

The organisation urged the state government to recognise the ground situation in Thane district and ensure that farmers are not deprived of relief and support during the agricultural crisis.

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