Maharashtra To Launch India's First Statewide SO₂ Emissions Trading Scheme On November 17 To Tackle Industrial Air Pollution | AI

Mumbai: Government of Maharashtra, through the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), is launching India's first statewide Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂) Emissions Trading Scheme aimed to address industrial air pollution. Implemented in partnership with the Emissions Market Accelerator, the scheme is expected to benefit approximately 130 million people through improved air quality.

Pankaja Munde And Siddesh Kadam To Attend Launch In Mumbai

The launch event will be held on November 17 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, in the presence of the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Pankaja Munde and MBCB Chairman, Siddesh Kadam. The initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening environmental regulation through market-based mechanisms, enabling industries to reduce pollution cost-effectively while supporting economic growth.

"Emissions Market Accelerator is a joint initiative of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). Under the SO₂ emissions trading framework, participating industries will be able to trade emission permits, creating incentives for facilities that can reduce pollution at lower costs to undertake greater reductions and sell their surplus permits to other facilities. This approach provides industries with flexibility in meeting emission-reduction requirements while ensuring that overall pollution targets are achieved," MPCB said in its statement on Monday.

In April, a trading platform developed by NCDEX e-Markets Limited (NeML) for the SO₂ emissions market was also launched, which helped advance the initiative towards operationalisation. Alongside the emissions trading initiative, MPCB and EPIC India, have entered into a separate collaboration to strengthen environmental regulation through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Thecollaboration will focus on developing an AI-assisted framework to support risk-based industrial inspections by helping identify facilities with a higher likelihood of non-compliance. It will also include knowledge-sharing and capacity-building with MPCB officers on AI and environmental data analytics, the MPCB's statement added.

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