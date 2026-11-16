Builder Cannot Sell Open Or Stilt Parking Spaces, Rules Maharashtra Co-operative Appellate Court | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Appellate Court has directed a Navi Mumbai-based housing society to frame rules for allotment of parking spaces in accordance with its approved bye-laws, observing that a developer has no right to independently sell or allot open or stilt parking spaces to flat owners.

Court Allows Appeal Filed By Three Ulwe Housing Society Members

The appellate court has allowed an appeal filed by three members of Greenview Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Ulwe, thereby, setting aside the orders passed by the Raidag Co-operative Court, which had dismissed their dispute over irregularities in the allotment of parking spaces.

The court has directed the society to formulate parking rules in accordance with its approved bye-laws and instructed its managing committee to allot parking spaces to members accordingly. “When it is an admitted position that no rules were framed regarding allotment of parking space by the Society and the builder has no right to allot/sell the parking to the members, the Society was under obligation to frame such rules and subsequently make the allotment as per the rules. This Court may not go into further details as the same are mentioned in the bye laws of the Society,” the court ruled.

Society Had 29 Demarcated Parking Slots Against 18 Approved Spaces

The dispute arose over the parking arrangement in the society, which comprises 42 premises, including 37 residential flats and five commercial units. Although the sanctioned building plan provided for only 18 parking spaces, 29 parking slots had been demarcated within the premises.

The appellants contended that the developer had allotted parking spaces to certain flat owners and that some members were claiming to have purchased parking spaces directly from the developer. They argued that the developer had no authority to sell or allot such spaces and that the society had failed to frame parking rules with the approval of its general body, as required under its approved bye-laws.

Members First Approached Joint Registrar In November 2018

The members had approached the Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai, in November 2018, complaining about the irregular parking allocation. Following their complaint, the Joint Registrar directed the society in January 2019 to take appropriate action. However, the members alleged that the society failed to act on their representation.

The society, in its reply before the Co-operative Court, then had admitted that its approved bye-laws required it to frame parking rules with general body approval. However, it had claimed that the issue of parking allotted by the developer had already been discussed and approved at its first general body meeting held on November 18, 2018.

Court Finds No Parking Resolution In General Body Meeting Records

The appellate court, however, found that the parking issue was neither included in the agenda of the meeting nor was any resolution regarding parking recorded in its minutes. The society had also admitted in its written statement that there was no such entry in the minutes.

The appellate court reiterated that open and stilt parking spaces form part of the common areas of a building and cannot be independently sold by a developer. The court observed that the dispute concerning the society's failure to frame parking guidelines was an issue of internal management between the society and its members and, therefore, fell within the jurisdiction of the Co-operative Court under Section 91 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960.

The court pointed out that where parking spaces are fewer than the number of members, the society must follow a fair and transparent process for allotment. It also observed that a member's right to be considered for parking cannot be denied merely because the member does not reside in the society or has rented out the flat.

Rejecting the trial court's reasoning that the appellants had not established a valid claim for parking, the appellate court held that the society was under an obligation to frame rules and subsequently allot parking spaces in accordance with those rules.

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