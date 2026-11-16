'Fataka Gang' Strikes Again Near Ambivli Station, Hits Train Passenger With Stick And Steals ₹1.22 Lakh iPhone |

Kalyan: The notorious ‘fataka gang’ has struck again on the Kalyan-Kasara railway route, targeting a passenger standing near the door of a moving train. The gang members allegedly hit the passenger’s hand with a stick and fled with his iPhone worth around Rs 1.22 lakh near Ambivli station once again raising concerns over passenger safety on the suburban and long-distance rail network.

Jalgaon Resident Targeted While Travelling To Bhusawal

According to the police the victim, identified as Umesh Hari Patil (41), a resident of Jalgaon, was travelling with a friend from Kalyan to Bhusawal aboard the Prayagraj-Amrit Bharat Express. As the compartment was crowded, Patil was standing near the train door with his mobile phone in his hand.

When the train was passing near Ambivli station, unidentified members of the gang, positioned along the railway tracks allegedly struck his hand with a stick. The impact caused the iPhone to fall, following which the accused swiftly picked it up and escaped. The stolen handset reportedly contained two SIM cards, one each from Jio and BSNL.

'Fataka Gang' Known For Targeting Passengers Near Train Doors

The incident highlights the continuing threat posed by the fataka gang, which has repeatedly targeted passengers travelling near the doors of moving trains on the Kalyan-Kasara section. The gang members typically stand close to railway tracks, strike passengers with sticks and snatch their mobile phones before fleeing.

Following the incident, a complaint was initially registered under a zero FIR and forwarded to the concerned railway police station for further action.

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) has subsequently registered a case under relevant sections of law and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the culprits. The latest incident has once again brought the issue of passenger security on the vulnerable railway stretch into focus.

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