CT Scan Facility At Shahapur Government Hospital Shut For Four Months Over Pending Bills; Tribal Patients Forced To Pay ₹6,000 |

Thane: A government hospital's diagnostic facility has become inaccessible to the very people who need it the most. The CT scan machine at Shahapur Sub-District Hospital has remained shut for the past four months after a private diagnostic agency allegedly suspended operations over pending bills, forcing poor and tribal patients to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 for scans at private facilities.

CT Scan Machine Non-Functional Since July 30

The prolonged shutdown has exposed the difficulties faced by patients dependent on government healthcare services in the rural and tribal belt. Families already struggling to arrange money for medicines and treatment are now being forced to bear an additional financial burden for essential diagnostic investigations. For many economically weaker patients, arranging thousands of rupees for a single scan has become a major challenge.

The machine has reportedly been non-functional since July 30, 2026. Krishna Diagnostics Limited, the private agency responsible for providing the CT scan service, discontinued operations due to outstanding payments, according to hospital authorities.

Absence Of CT Scan Facility Raises Concerns Over Emergency Treatment

A CT scan is an essential diagnostic tool for detecting head injuries, brain-related disorders, serious trauma and complications arising from accidents. In emergency cases, the investigation plays a crucial role in determining the further course of treatment. The absence of this facility at the government hospital is particularly troubling for patients arriving from remote villages and tribal settlements around Shahapur, who must travel elsewhere and pay hefty charges to get the tests done.

Despite repeated correspondence and follow-ups with senior health authorities, the facility has not been restored. The delay has also raised questions over why an alternative arrangement has not been made to ensure uninterrupted diagnostic services at the government-run hospital.

Hemant More a member of the Patients Committee said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the District Health Officer and demanded that the CT scan machine be made operational. However no concrete action has been taken so far.

Subhash Dhamne leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) termed the prolonged shutdown a serious concern for ordinary patients. He said spending Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 on a CT scan at a private hospital was beyond the reach of many families. He urged elected representatives and the administration to look at the issue from a humanitarian and social perspective rather than treating it merely as a technical problem.

Dr Gajendra Singh Pawar, Medical Superintendent of Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, confirmed that the machine had been shut since July 30. He said the agency had stopped the service because its bills were pending. Correspondence is underway with the District Health Officer and officials at the Deputy Director level to restart the service. Regular follow-ups are being carried out Pawar said.

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