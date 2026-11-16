Mumbai Traffic Alert: Andheri East Road Beneath Vijaynagar Bridge To Remain Closed For Over Six Months; Check Diversions | Representational Image

Mumbai: Traffic movement in the MIDC Traffic Division limits will be affected for over six months due to repair work involving the connection of an underground 2,400-mm pipeline to the Tansa main pipeline.

The repair work will be carried out beneath Vijaynagar Bridge on the stretch connecting MIDC SEEPZ and Aarey Colony, as well as on the route from Aarey Colony towards MIDC, Andheri (East).

As part of the traffic arrangements, the road from MIDC SEEPZ Company towards the stretch beneath Vijaynagar Bridge in Andheri (East) will remain temporarily closed to all types of vehicular movement.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles travelling from MIDC SEEPZ Company towards the affected stretch will be diverted via Vijaynagar Bridge and Vijaynagar Junction.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Aarey Colony will be diverted via Marol Road towards Vijaynagar Junction before proceeding to their respective destinations.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force from November 17, 2026, to May 31, 2027. Commuters have been advised to use the alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic police during the construction period.

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