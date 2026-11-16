Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Road Restrictions In Nerul From November 17-20 For Mata Amritanandamayi Devi's Visit | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on a stretch in Sector 20, Nerul (West), from November 17 to November 20 in view of the visit of Sadguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, who has been accorded state guest status. The restrictions have been imposed anticipating a large turnout of devotees and VVIPs for the programme at Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Nerul Sector 20 Road To Remain Closed For General Traffic

The spiritual leader is expected to arrive with a convoy of around 50 government and private vehicles. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have prohibited the movement of all types of vehicles on the stretch between Little Flower Foreign Church, Plot No. 7, Sector 20, Nerul (West), and Shri Balaji Temple in the same sector.

The restrictions will remain in force from 12.01 am on November 17 until 12 noon on November 20.

DCP Rahul Khade Urges Commuters To Use Alternative Route

"Traffic restrictions have been imposed on this stretch to ensure smooth movement of the VVIP convoy and devotees attending the programme. Commuters are requested to cooperate and use the alternative route to avoid inconvenience," said DCP (Traffic) Rahul Khade.

Residents of Nerul village and Sector 20 can use the route from Terna Hospital towards Nerul village to reach their respective destinations.

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, government vehicles, other essential service vehicles and vehicles carrying VVIPs.

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