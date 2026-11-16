Mumbai: Over 6,000 Severe Dog-Bite Cases Reported At 4 Major Hospitals In 7 Months; Rabies Treatment Access Raises Concern | FP photo

Mumbai: A six-year-old girl from Thane died of rabies in December 2025, more than a month after being bitten by a community dog, highlighting how even an injury that may initially appear minor can have fatal consequences. The incident assumes significance as Mumbai's four major government medical colleges recorded 6,080 Category 3 dog-bite cases between April and October 2026, accounting for 36% of their total 16,719 cases.

Sion Hospital Records Highest Number Of Dog-Bite Cases

Of the 16,719 cases, Sion's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital reported the highest number at 8,339, including 2,080 Category 3 cases. KEM Hospital recorded 4,984 cases, followed by JJ Hospital with 2,274 and Nair Hospital with 1,122.

Interestingly, JJ Hospital reported 1,924 Category 3 cases, accounting for nearly 85% of its total dog-bite patients. KEM recorded 1,576 and Nair 500 such cases.

Even Minor-Looking Scratches Can Require Urgent Rabies Treatment

Even a scratch that breaks the skin and causes bleeding can fall under Category 3, the most severe exposure, requiring immediate medical attention, anti-rabies vaccination and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG), wherever indicated. Dr Mayur Dangar of the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel said any bite or scratch that breaks the skin and causes bleeding falls under Category 3 and requires immediate attention. However, merely coming into contact with an animal's saliva on intact skin does not cause rabies, he clarified.

"Category 3 bites are considered the most dangerous. As per WHO criteria, these patients must receive rabies immunoglobulin, which is considerably expensive and not available at many places. Probably due to this reason, such patients are referred to medical colleges," he said.

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Rabies attacks the central nervous system and is almost invariably fatal once symptoms develop. However, timely post-exposure treatment can prevent the disease.Health activist Chetan Kothari raised concerns over the availability of rabies immunoglobulin, which is recommended for Category 3 exposures among people not previously vaccinated against rabies.

Kothari said hospital stock registers should be examined to establish whether every eligible patient received immunoglobulin, as even medical colleges sometimes face shortages.

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