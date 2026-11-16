Sajag Nagrik Manch Launches RTI Awareness Campaign To Track Gram Panchayat Funds Across Maharashtra

Sajag Nagrik Manch |

In a bid to promote financial transparency and accountability in gram panchayats across Maharashtra, the Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai, has launched an awareness campaign encouraging villagers to use the Right to Information (RTI) Act to monitor the utilisation of public funds and implementation of development works.

RTI Application Formats Prepared For Five Key Areas Of Gram Panchayat Functioning

As part of the initiative, the organisation has prepared ready-to-use RTI application formats covering five key areas of gram panchayat functioning. These include details of funds received, income, expenditure and bank transactions; development works, contracts, material purchases and work quality; beneficiaries and distribution of subsidies under government schemes such as housing, sanitation and the Jal Jeevan Mission; gram sabha resolutions, meeting records, complaints and accountability of officials; and audit reports, public assets and payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The organisation said substantial funds are allocated by the government for village development, and citizens have the right to know how the money is being spent. Roads, drinking water supply, sanitation, street lighting and implementation of welfare schemes are among the areas where villagers can seek details through RTI applications.

Campaign Aims To Strengthen Accountability In Local Governance

The campaign aims to encourage citizens to move beyond the perception that irregularities in local governance are inevitable and use the legal provisions of the RTI Act to seek accountability from elected representatives and government officials.

" Sarpanches, gram panchayat members, gram sevaks, MLAs and MPs are trustees of public resources and not owners of villages. Citizens are the real stakeholders in a democracy," the organisation said in its awareness appeal.

RTI Formats Also Available Through WhatsApp And Email

The RTI application formats can be downloaded from a Google Drive folder. Applicants need to fill in their name, address and the name of the concerned gram panchayat before submitting the application to the Public Information Officer.

The organisation has also offered to share the formats directly through WhatsApp and email. Citizens can send a 'Hello' message to 9869226272 on WhatsApp or write to alertcitizensforumnm@gmail.com to receive the documents.

Through the campaign, the organisation has appealed to citizens across Maharashtra to circulate the information widely and encourage villagers to exercise their right to access information about local development and public expenditure.

The application formats are available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W1C3dgJ95BpTR6SlwucO1WIy8vzz9rUj?usp=drive_link

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