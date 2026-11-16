Panvel Police Recover Woman's Bag Containing Gold, Cash Worth ₹11.5 Lakh Within 10 Hours |

Navi Mumbai: Panvel city police recovered a bag containing gold jewellery, Rs 1.18 lakh in cash and a mobile phone, collectively worth Rs 11.5 lakh, within 10 hours after a 61-year-old woman lost it while travelling in an autorickshaw. The valuables were returned to the woman after police traced the autorickshaw driver who had found the bag and kept it safely.

Woman Loses Bag While Travelling From Panvel Railway Station

The incident took place on November 13 when Archana Arun Jadhav (61), a resident of Pen, was travelling from Panvel railway station towards the bus depot in an autorickshaw. She accidentally left behind her white-and-blue striped bag bearing the name 'Jagdamba'.

The bag contained a five-tola gold necklace, a two-layer gold chain weighing 2.5 tolas, Rs 1.18 lakh in cash and a Samsung mobile phone.

Panvel Police Examine CCTV Footage To Trace Missing Bag

After realising that the bag was missing, Jadhav approached Panvel city police station and lodged a complaint with Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Powar. The police immediately examined CCTV footage along the route from Panvel railway station to Palaspe Phata and initiated a technical investigation to identify the autorickshaw driver.

Within 10 hours, the police traced Raju Ganpat Sawant (63), an autorickshaw driver who had found the bag. During questioning, Sawant told the police that around 1 pm, he noticed a bag falling from an autorickshaw near the circle outside Panvel railway station. He tried to alert the driver and signal him to stop, but the autorickshaw continued without stopping.

Sawant noticed Diwali snacks inside the bag and decided to keep it safely, intending to hand it over to the police. However, due to personal commitments, including attending to his daughter and son-in-law who had arrived home, a hospital visit for dressing his leg and shopping, he could not visit the police station.

"The prompt investigation and examination of CCTV footage helped us trace the person who had found the bag within 10 hours. The autorickshaw driver had kept the valuables safely, and all the belongings were returned to the rightful owner," police said.

The bag and its contents were handed over to Jadhav by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panvel division, Mayur Bhujbal. Senior Police Inspector Bala Kumbhar, API Sachin Powar, PSI Hazrat Pathan and other police personnel were present.

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