BMC Proposes Land Lease At Bandra's Bhabha Hospital For First PPP Nursing College; Annual Rent Fixed At ₹2,350 | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A proposal to allot a plot at the K B Bhabha Municipal Hospital in Bandra West to VSPM Academy of Higher Education for operating Mumbai’s first BSc Nursing College under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will be placed before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Improvement Committee on November 18, 2026.

BMC Proposes 10-Year Land Lease With ₹5.56 Crore One-Time Premium

The proposal seeks to lease the land to the institution for an initial period of 10 years. In return, the academy has offered a one-time premium of Rs 5.56 crore to the civic body, while the annual rent has been fixed at just Rs 2,350. The rent will be increased by 10% after every 10 years.

The proposed college will have a minimum intake capacity of 100 students. The initiative is aimed at addressing the shortage of nursing education facilities in Mumbai and strengthening the availability of trained nursing professionals in civic hospitals.

Ashish Shelar Proposed Nursing College At Bhabha Hospital In September 2025

The project was initiated following a proposal by Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, who wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 11, 2025, requesting the establishment of a nursing college on vacant land at Bhabha Hospital. Following the Chief Minister's directions and discussions with the BMC Commissioner, the civic administration decided to develop the project under the PPP model.

According to the proposal, the land required for the nursing college will be allotted to the selected institution, while the remaining available space can be utilised for other educational activities.

The college is expected to help create a pool of trained nursing professionals for BMC hospitals. It will also provide opportunities for existing municipal employees to pursue technical education and receive nursing-related training.

The proposal will require the Improvement Committee's consideration before proceeding further through the civic approval process.

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