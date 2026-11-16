Sold-Out Maiden Flights Marks The Launch Of Fly91’s Daily Navi Mumbai-Sindhudurg Service |

Mumbai: The long-awaited flight between Mumbai and Sindhudurg started on Monday as a daily service between Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Sindhudurg Chipi Airport. The service, operated by regional carrier FLY91 recorded 100% seat occupancy on both the inbound and outbound legs on its inaugural day.

Daily Flight Restores Direct Air Connectivity Between Mumbai Region And Konkan

The new connection restored a direct aerial bridge between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and coastal Konkan, addressing a longstanding demand from business travellers, government officials and tourists who previously relied on overnight rail journeys or multi-hour road travel along the Mumbai-Goa highway. The service aims to connect Maharashtra’s next biggest tourist destination with the state capital and the country’s financial capital.

The service has been fared at around Rs 3,000 under the central government’s regional connectivity scheme – UDAN. The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) will support up to Rs 6,370 per seat to cap the carrier’s fares at Rs 3,580 for a 374km journey from NMIA to Sindhudurg and Rs 3,735 for a 388km return journey.

FLY91 Announces Daily Morning Flight Schedule Between Navi Mumbai And Sindhudurg

Operating seven days a week, the service runs on a morning schedule designed for a flight duration of approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes. The flight departs from NMIA at 7.25am and reaches Chipi at 9.05am. The return flight departs at 9.25am and arrives at NMIA at 10.35am. The to-and-fro flights on the first day were completely sold out. Industry experts said that the first-day rush highlighted strong pent-up demand for short-haul regional connectivity within Maharashtra.

With the addition of Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg is now connected to four destinations on FLY91’s network – alongside daily flights to Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru – bringing the Goa-headquartered airline’s total footprint at Chipi Airport to 28 weekly flights.

New Air Route To Boost Konkan Tourism And Employment, Says MADC Chief

MADC's vice chairman and managing director, Deepak Kapoor, said that the flight "will be a game changer for Konkan tourism and employment in Sindhudurg."

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For passengers arriving from Sindhudurg, Navi Mumbai serves as FLY91’s 14th destination nationwide and its fifth in Maharashtra – joining Sindhudurg, Pune, Jalgaon and Solapur. Aviation analysts noted that NMIA’s proximity to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) provides flyers with rapid road access to South Mumbai and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), alongside last-mile bus, taxi and suburban rail links across Navi Mumbai and Thane.

"The Sindhudurg–Navi Mumbai service fulfills a longstanding demand for direct air connectivity with the Mumbai region. We believe Navi Mumbai offers passengers a smart and convenient gateway to the wider metropolitan region, with excellent onward road connectivity and access to key business and administrative centres," said FLY91’s managing director and CEO, Manoj Chacko.

Alongside the route rollout, the airline has introduced its 'Smart Ticket' add-on to offer travellers greater booking flexibility on the sector.

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