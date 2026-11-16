KDMC Assures Land For 3 Muslim Burial Grounds After Mohone Cemetery Controversy Sparks Outrage |

Kalyan: The long-pending demand for dedicated burial grounds for the Muslim community in Kalyan-Dombivli has gained momentum, with Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goyal assuring community representatives that land at three locations Kachore, Manda-Titwala and Mohone will be made available for cemeteries. The assurance follows a controversy in Mohone, where a Muslim woman's family reportedly struggled to find a burial place after two cemeteries refused to accommodate her burial.

Mohone Burial Controversy Highlights Shortage Of Muslim Cemeteries

The incident triggered widespread concern among community members and brought the shortage of designated burial grounds in the civic area into sharp focus. Following the controversy, representatives of the Muslim community and political parties approached the civic administration seeking immediate intervention.

At a meeting held on Monday Commissioner Goyal assured the delegation that land at Kachore, Manda-Titwala and Mohone would be made available for burial grounds. According to the representatives, all three plots were already reserved for cemeteries, but the process of developing them had remained pending due to encroachments and unauthorised constructions.

Congress Leader Kanchan Kulkarni Demands Removal Of Encroachments

KDMC Congress group leader Kanchan Kulkarni said the Mohone incident had deeply hurt the community and highlighted the urgent need for adequate burial facilities. She demanded that the civic administration remove encroachments from the reserved plots and initiate work on the cemeteries without further delay.

No family should be forced to run from one place to another to perform the last rites of a deceased relative she said, adding that the Congress would closely monitor the implementation of the commissioner's assurance and raise the issue in the civic general body if necessary.

Congress Kalyan district president Advocate Naveen Singh said the issue was not merely about one community but concerned basic human dignity. He welcomed the commissioner's positive response and expressed hope that the assurance would translate into action on the ground.

Sharfuddin Karte, Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Umesh Borgaonkar, Muslim community youth representative Shakeel Shaikh and several other community members attended the meeting.

Community representatives welcomed the assurance but stressed that the administration must now remove encroachments and expedite the development of all three burial grounds.

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