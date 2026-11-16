Kalyan Radiologist Dr Prashant Patil Elected National Vice-President Of IRIA For 2027-28 With 10,937 Votes |

Kalyan: Dr Prashant Patil a radiologist from Kalyan, has registered a major victory in the national elections of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), winning the post of national vice-president for the 2027-28 term with 10,937 votes. He defeated his opponent, Dr Dipu Bayen from Assam by a margin of 4,943 votes, bringing recognition to Maharashtra’s medical fraternity at the national level.

IRIA National Elections Held In New Delhi; 15,128 Members Cast Votes

The election process was conducted at the association’s headquarters in New Delhi. IRIA has 27,564 members across the country and is recognised as the world’s fourth-largest radiology organisation. A total of 15,128 members exercised their voting rights in the election. The Progressive Panel emerged victorious on all 16 seats, defeating the rival Democratic Panel.

Dr Patil’s victory was among the significant outcomes of the election, particularly as he represented Maharashtra in the contest for the national vice-president’s post.

Dr Prashant Patil Played Key Role In Kalyan-Dombivli's 'Doctor Army' During Covid-19

Apart from his professional achievements as a radiologist Dr Patil is also known for his social involvement and organisational work in Kalyan. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he played an important role in the ‘Doctor Army’ initiative in the Kalyan-Dombivli region, through which several doctors came forward to support patients and assist the healthcare system during the crisis.

He has also held several key positions in medical organisations. Dr Patil served as president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kalyan, for three years and was elected president of the Maharashtra Radiologists Association in 2025. His elevation to the national leadership of IRIA marks another significant milestone in his organisational career.

He has also been actively involved in the city’s public and cultural activities, including the organisation of a grand Gudi Padwa welcome procession in Kalyan.

His election is being seen as a significant achievement for the medical fraternity in Maharashtra, giving the state representation in the national leadership of one of the country’s leading radiology organisations.

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