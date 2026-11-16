Maharashtra Brings Force One Under ATS Control; Elite Commando Unit To Function Under Unified Command |

Mumbai: The state government on Monday placed the administrative and operational control of the elite Force One commando unit under the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), placing the two specialised forces under a unified command structure, in a major restructuring of Maharashtra’s counter-terrorism apparatus.

The state Home Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, November 16, stating that the decision was aimed at strengthening coordination, ensuring integrated operational planning and enabling faster decision-making during counter-terrorism operations.

Until now, Force One functioned under the independent administrative control of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer heading the unit. Under the new arrangement, both its administrative and operational control will vest with ATS Maharashtra, headquartered in Mumbai.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the Home Department said the ATS and Force One have complementary and closely interconnected responsibilities. However, their administrative control under separate senior officers could create practical difficulties in ensuring unified leadership and effective coordination during counter-terrorism operations.

The GR emphasised that preventing terrorist activities, gathering and analysing intelligence, taking preventive and legal action against terrorist organisations and their members, investigating terror-related offences and responding to terrorist attacks were interconnected responsibilities requiring close coordinated approach. It emphasised the need for a unified chain of command, integrated planning, rapid decision-making, optimal utilisation of resources and clear accountability to ensure an effective response to terror incidents.

Force One was established following the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks as a specially trained and modern weapon-equipped commando force to respond to high-risk terrorist incidents. Its responsibilities include countering terror attacks, rescuing hostages, protecting vital installations and carrying out specialised counter-terrorism operations.

The resolution also pointed to existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under which the ATS chief is already responsible for mobilising Force One during a terror attack and coordinating the overarching response. Additionally, the ATS leadership is additionally entrusted with responsibilities relating to the training, capacity building, modern equipment and specialised skill development of personnel.

However, the government explicitly clarified that the administrative merger will not alter Force One’s existing sanctioned posts, manpower strength, budgetary allocations, service conditions or internal administrative arrangements.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Maharashtra, has been directed to issue the necessary administrative orders and complete the transfer of control with immediate effect. The DGP has also been authorised to issue consequential orders required for the implementation of the decision.

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