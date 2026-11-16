Thane Kotwal Recruitment 2026: November 15 Written Exam Postponed To January 17, 2027; Check Revised Schedule | AI-generated

Thane: The Thane district administration has announced a revised schedule for the recruitment of Revenue Servant (Kotwal) positions across six talukas in the district, following directives issued by the Revenue and Forest Departments on November 12. The written examination, which was originally planned for November 15, has been postponed, leading to a rescheduled timeline for aspirants preparing for positions in Thane, Kalyan, Murbad, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, and Shahapur.

Taluka-Wise Vacancy List To Be Prepared From November 23 To 30

According to Vijayand Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer and Chairman of the Revenue Servant Selection Committee, the preliminary administrative procedures will take place over the coming weeks. The taluka-wise vacancy list will be prepared between November 23 and November 30, followed by the formulation of the roster from December 1 to December 15. Subsequently, the official advertisement will be published between December 16 and December 31, with application scrutiny scheduled for January 1 to January 7, 2027.

Admit cards for the eligible candidates will be distributed from January 8 to January 16, 2027, paving the way for the written examination on January 17, 2027. The administration aims to expedite the final stages of the selection process swiftly, with the answer key and results slated for release on January 18, 2027, alongside document verification running concurrently from January 18 to January 24, 2027.

The recruitment drive is set to conclude with the issuance of final appointment letters on January 27, 2027, marking a swift wrap-up within days of the exam. Candidates have been urged to note the updated schedule and check the official website.

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