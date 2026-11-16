Thane Water Crisis: Residents Spend ₹13.35 Lakh Monthly On Tankers Amid Supply Cuts, Low Water Pressure; Ghodbunder Road Worst Hit | Sourced

Thane: A severe water crisis driven by deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño has gripped Thane, forcing residents to heavily rely on private and municipal water tankers. With ongoing supply cuts, limited reservoir levels, and surging demand, citizens are collectively spending over ₹44,500 daily amounting to an additional financial burden of roughly ₹13.35 lakh per month just to secure water.

Escalating Crisis and Financial Strain

The water shortage has severely disrupted household budgets across the city. Thane, with a population of approximately 2.7 million, receives 590 MLD (million litres per day) of water from four sources. However, this supply has proved insufficient against the backdrop of a growing population and rising demand. "Between the weekly water cuts and low pressure, relying on tankers is no longer an option—it is a necessity," said a resident from the Ghodbunder Road area. "Paying for water on top of our regular municipal taxes is putting a massive strain on our monthly household budget."

To mitigate the crisis, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has arranged tanker water supplies for domestic use. From the TMC’s tanker filling center at Saket, an average of 75 tankers are dispatched daily to all nine ward committees across the city. Out of these, 20 tankers provide water free of cost, while the remaining 55 are paid services.

Breakdown of Tanker Costs

According to rates approved by the municipal general body, tanker charges vary based on service type:

Municipal Tankers (with transportation): ₹1,000 per 10,000-litre tanker.

Private Filling Charges: ₹700 per 10,000-litre tanker.

With daily deployments accounting for 35 tankers at ₹700 and 20 tankers at ₹1,000, citizens collectively incur a daily expense of ₹44,500. "We have fixed strict rates for tanker water to prevent profiteering during this shortage," a TMC water supply official stated. "If any operator demands more than the approved tariff, citizens should immediately report it to the water supply department for strict action."

Ghodbunder Road Awaits Additional Relief

The highest demand for water tankers originates from the Ghodbunder Road and Vartak Nagar areas. Acknowledging the acute crisis in Ghodbunder, local authorities had requested an additional 50 MLD of water daily from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, only 5 MLD of additional water could be secured, leaving residents still waiting for substantial relief.

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