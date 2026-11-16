TMC To Conduct Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive On November 22 For Children Below Five; Door-To-Door Campaign From November 23 | Representative image

Thane: In an effort to safeguard children against polio, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Department will implement a sub-national pulse polio vaccination drive across the municipal area on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in accordance with government guidelines.

Under this campaign, the polio vaccine will be administered to all children in the 0 to 5 years age group. Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao have jointly appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the polio dose.

Campaign Objectives and Significance

First initiated across the nation in 1995, the annual sub-national pulse polio campaign aims to ensure timely primary immunization for all children, maintain routine Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance, and protect every child under five from polio.

Although India is officially polio-free, the virus continues to exist in certain parts of the world, posing a persistent threat of re-emergence. Emphasizing the importance of continued vigilance, the health department urges citizens to remember: "Give every polio dose and help maintain a polio-free India."

Implementation Schedule

The polio vaccination drive will take place on November 22, 2026, across the Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune District, Pune Municipal Corporation, Thane District, and Thane Municipal Corporation regions. On this day, polio drops will be administered at various designated vaccination centers.

Following the initial drive, from November 23 to November 27, 2026, health department volunteers will conduct house-to-house visits to identify and vaccinate children who missed the booth visits, ensuring that no eligible child is left behind.

Free Availability and Public Appeal

The polio vaccine is available free of charge at all healthcare centers operating under the Thane Municipal Corporation's public health department.

Dr. Prasad Patil, Medical Health Officer, has urged parents to bring all children aged 0 to 5 years to their nearest health center or vaccination booth to receive the polio drops and actively cooperate in making this national health initiative a success.

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