Thane: ₹302.62 Crore Sanctioned For Over 95,000 Medical Treatments Under MJPJAY-Ayushman Bharat; Hospitals Flag Payment Delays | File Pic

Thane: Under the integrated framework of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), thousands of poor and needy patients in the Thane district are receiving free medical treatment.

During the financial year 2025–26, a total pre-sanction of ₹302.62 crore was allocated for 95,150 treatment cases in the district. Against this allocation, hospitals submitted claims totaling ₹294.15 crore for 95,359 treatment cases. However, hospitals have flagged issues regarding delays in payment processing and pending claim approvals.

Comprehensive Health Coverage and Hospital Network

Under the unified structure of these two flagship health schemes, eligible families receive annual health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh. Approved treatments and surgeries are provided on a cashless basis at empanelled government and private hospitals.

To ensure widespread access, the district features a network of 314 empanelled hospitals and healthcare centers, comprising:

* 122 private healthcare facilities

* 192 government-sector hospitals and health centers

Payment Processing and Verification Challenges

The reimbursement process for treatments provided by hospitals involves multiple stages, including claim submission, document verification, approval, and disbursement. If additional information or documentation is required for a submitted claim, processing delays can occur.

"While timely settlement of hospital claims is essential to keep the network running smoothly, rigorous verification is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent discrepancies,"noted a district health department official. "We are actively coordinating with the concerned agencies to expedite pending approvals wherever documentation is complete."

Although specific consolidated data regarding total pending government payments to district hospitals is currently unavailable, ongoing administrative coordination aims to address and streamline these financial bottlenecks.

Addressing Patient Inconveniences and Grievance Redressal

Authorities are placing strong emphasis on eliminating difficulties faced by underprivileged patients. To ensure that treatment is not denied due to administrative hurdles, district health officials maintain continuous coordination with empanelled hospitals and third-party administrators (TPAs).

Patients facing any issues or delays during treatment can contact the District Yojana Office for assistance.

"Our foremost priority is ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is denied timely, cashless medical care due to procedural or administrative delays,"said Dr. Ravindra Jagtap, District Coordinator for MJPJAY and Ayushman Bharat. "Designated nodal officers are stationed to actively monitor hospital procedures and resolve patient grievances on the spot."

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