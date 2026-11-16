35-Year-Old Man Dies, Four Fall Ill After Allegedly Eating Aflatun Sweets In Mumbra; FDA Shuts Shop, Launches Probe |

Thane: Five people fell ill after allegedly consuming Aflatun sweets purchased from Sagar Sweets near Mumbra railway station, prompting joint enforcement action by the Mumbra Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

35-Year-Old Man Dies, Four Others Recover After Treatment

According to allegations made by family members—including the deceased’s brothers, Suhail Ansari and Salman Ansari—35-year-old Zuber Ansari died during medical treatment after eating the sweet, while four others recovered following treatment.

Speaking to reporters, one of the family members alleged negligence on the part of the establishment: "Shortly after eating the sweet from the shop, all five of them started feeling unwell. While the others survived after treatment, we lost Zuber. We demand strict action against the shop owners."

FDA And Mumbra Police Inspect Sweet Shop, Collect Samples

Taking cognizance of the allegations and the gravity of the matter, a joint team of Mumbra Police and FDA officials, led by FDA officer Priyanka Whise, inspected the Sagar Sweets outlet near Mumbra railway station. Officials ordered the shop to pull down its shutters and collected samples of the Aflatun sweet for laboratory testing.

Commenting on the enforcement drive, an official stated: "We have inspected the premises, temporarily shut down the shop, and sent samples of the Aflatun sweet for laboratory analysis. A definitive link between the sweet and the death can only be established once the FDA lab results and post-mortem reports are received. Further legal action will follow accordingly."

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