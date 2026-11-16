Bombay HC Removes 'Slum' Tag From Two Saki Naka Plots, Notes Land ‘Not Treated As Slum For About 34 Years’

The Bombay High Court. | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has set aside a tribunal order from 1991 that had upheld the declaration of two plots in Saki Naka as a slum area.

A single-judge bench of Justice MM Sathaye noted in his order on November 5 that the land in question “has not been treated as slum for the last about 34 years”.

The case



The two plots, located at village Mohili in Saki Naka, were declared as a slum through a gazette notification in 1989 due to the absence of toilets, sanitation and other amenities. The declaration was upheld by the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvements, Clearance and and Redevelopment) Tribunal in 1991.

A petition against the tribunal order was filed by the two sons and wife of Manohar Magdum, the late owner of the plots.

Petitioners carried out repairs, says HC

Justice Sathaye noted that the petitioners had “undertaken work of improvements long ago under directions of this Court” and that no further action under the Slum Act was taken by any authority. He held that due to this, the declaration of the plots as a slum area was liable to be quashed and set aside.

In March 1992, the High Court had admitted the petition and granted an interim stay on the notification. However, it had told the petitioners to carry out certain repairs, failing which it said the stay would be vacated.

The repairs mainly pertained to repairing eight existing toilets and the sewerage system, and constructing two additional toilets. In October 1993, the family informed the additional government pleader that two additional toilets had been built and that habitable conditions had been ensured for the tenants.

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The petitioners contended that due to the pending litigation, they had been unable to proceed against their tenants in a suit and were unable to reap the benefits of the property.

The Magdum family told the court that all necessary repairs have been carried out and all households have their own toilets. They contended that due to this, the declaration of the two plots as a slum needed to be set aside.