BMC Targets 52,000 New Homes In 3 Years Under Mumbai Slum Redevelopment Plan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expects to build more than 52,000 tenements in the next three years under slum redevelopment scheme. The civic body has so far given work orders for 24 schemes, and in the latest round of Expression of Interest (EOI), developers have been finalised for nine more schemes for which work orders are expected to be given in a month or two, a senior officer from BMC estate department said.

"The completion period for all schemes in three years after the project work begins. The developer is responsible for providing transit/alternate accomodation or rent for the eligible residents. The eligibility is decided after thorough scrutiny and inspection at the civic ward office. Every eligible tenant will get flat over 350 sq ft," the officer added.

The humungous slum redevelopment project is part of the redevelopment of 64 slum pockets across Mumbai where the BMC was decided as the planning authority.

"After a 2024 state government resolution (GR), the BMC entered into a joint venture with Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) for redeveloping 64 slum pockets across Mumbai. However, one scheme was handed over to SRA under amnesty, 18 schemes along the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (Govandi-Mankhurd belt) were taken back by the government for cluster development, 12 schemes in P-North ward (Santosh Nagar) is stuck in litigation with a private party, and one scheme is undertaken by civic solid waste management department," the officer explained. He added that two schemes are in abeyance with the grienenves committee of BMC-SRA, but the issues will be cleared soon.

The officer added that the developers have been finalised after repeated EOIs, and the BMC will ensure the developer completes the redevelopment of slum pockets within three years of commencement. Some of the developers who have shown interests include - Dev Engineers, Labdhi Lifestyle Ltd, Skywalk Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, Kabra Estate and Investment Consultants, Vaibhavlaxmi Builders and Developers and Stay Housing Pvt Ltd.

"It was after the SRA has several of its projects pending and the pace of completion is slow, the state government decided in 2024-25 to appoint other concerned agencies as planning authority. Accordingly, 64 schemes came with the BMC, however, after revised GRs, BMC was made planning authority for 33 schemes. We have now successfully given work orders for 24 schemes and finalised developers for remaining nine. We will ensure the work is completed on time," the senior officer from civic estate department added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/